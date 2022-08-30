WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic content release timeline

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set to release worldwide on Sept. 26. With this in mind, Blizzard has finally revealed the first official content release timeline addressing the first several weeks of WoW’s most beloved expansion.

Although we still have to wait a while longer to see the Blizzard-certified phase release timeline, there’s no need to worry since your calendar will soon be packed with Tuskarr quests and heroic dungeon runs.

Content release timeline

Aug. 30

The global launch of Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch including Death Knights, Inscription, Achievement system, and fresh realms will go live after regional maintenance.

Sept. 6 to 13

On Sept. 6, Blizzard is bringing back the Zombie Plague event that will escalate in the capital cities and potentially spread across Azeroth if players don’t remain mindful of this bizarre disease that first turns them into zombies and then kills them.

Sept. 13

From Sept. 13 to 26, Azeroth will be swarming with Arthas’ minions that will stop at nothing to annihilate every sign of life. Since the Scourge Invasions will occur in several locations across Azeroth, the community must be ready and willing to communicate and even collaborate to stand a chance against the Lich King’s mighty army.

Sept. 20 to Oct. 6

Inspired by Oktoberfest, the annual Brewfest holiday in WoW celebrates drinking, eating, and simply enjoying life. Brewfest holiday and the joyfulness behind it officially begin on Sept. 20. Since Brewfest will be the first annual and large-scale event that will have more than enough valuable collectibles and achievements that won’t be available until the next Brewfest, the players will have more than enough on their plate before the expansion launches again.

Sept. 26

Sept. 26 finally marks the official relaunch of Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The restless WoW community will once again venture into the bone-chilling land of Northrend and attempt to defeat the ever-restless Lich King. The Storminwind’s and Orgrimmar’s ports open their way to Howling Fjord and Borean Tundra at exactly 5pm CT.

Oct. 4 and 5

Well-prepared, armed to their teeth, and hungry to prove themselves, players will once again enter the proving grounds of Arena after the first weekly reset in October. Since players will have more than enough time to farm best-in-slots and the necessary consumables, the beginning of season five Arena should be smooth sailing for hardcore PvPers.

Oct. 6

On Oct 6, the doors of the infamous necropolis of Naxxramas, together with the Eye of Eternity and the Obsidian Sanctum, will once again open for die-hard PvE enjoyers that previously only saw action within the grounds of normal and heroic dungeons.

Naxxramas, the seat of Kel’Thuzad, will be located in Dragonblight. Although the raid boss encounters remain virtually the same, Blizzard is buffing the bosses’ HP and damage dealt across the board to reduce the loot steamrolling.

Located in Borean Tundra, the Eye of Eternity is a single-boss raid where 25 players undertake the arduous task of defeating Malygos, a wrathful and crazed Aspect of the blue dragonflight that seeks to eradicate the false magic abusers, including the Kirin Tor.

The Wyrmrest Temple has been the seat of power of Wyrmrest Accord, the fellowship of four dragonflights sworn to protect Azeroth in any crisis. Just below the Wyrmrest Temple lies the den of Sartharion and his lieutenants, Shadron, Tenebron, and Vesperon, which assiduously protect the precious dragon eggs. On top of that, the Obsidian Sanctum has been a meeting point for the black dragonflight that has fallen under the influence of Old Gods that want to corrupt Azeroth at any cost.

Blizzard has only revealed its plans for the upcoming month. Although there will be an abundance of fresh content to go through, we have yet to see the exact patch timelines. We will, naturally, keep you posted and regularly update the content release timeline.

Until then, see you in Azeroth.