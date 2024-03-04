WoW SoD: Where to find Defensive Magics 101 Mage book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Defensive Magics 101 is one of eight Mage books introduced in the second phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. These eight books are spread out across phase two-relevant leveling zones, including Dustwallow Marsh, Stranglethorn Vale, and others.

Recommended Videos

Should a Mage player interact with all eight of these and return them to their faction’s respective Mage trainer in either Stormwind or Orgrimmar, the Spell Power rune—which is engraved on the feet armor slot and increases the critical strike damage of all spells by 50 percent—will be waiting as a reward.

One of the first Mage books—each of which are neutral pickups that aren’t attached to any faction requirements—you should come across in phase two should be Defensive Magics 101. This book is located in the Alterac Mountains. Here’s where to find it in WoW SoD.

Where to find Defensive Magics 101 in the Alterac Mountains in WoW Classic SoD

Crushridge Ogres inhabit the area surrounding the tower where you’ll find this book. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Defensive Magics 101 can be found inside a tower at coordinates [48, 58] in the Alterac Mountains. Luckily for players, this tower is one of the first structures you see when entering the Alterac Mountains from the Hillsbrad Foothills. If you’re heading into the zone from the main road that leads past Tarren Mill, the tower where this book is located should be the first structure you see.

Tip: Make sure you have the quest “Crushridge Bounty” in your quest log before heading up to this area to make the most of your time in this section of Alterac.

Go right up the road and to the left when you enter the Alterac Mountains. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

After clearing out the Crushridge Brutes and Ogres that inhabit the nearby area, you should have a clear-cut path into the tower. There should be one additional ogre inside the tower (which only has one floor); clear him out and you’ll be able to pick up the book, which is labeled only as “manual,” on the right side of the room on top of some boxes.