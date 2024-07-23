Image Credit: Bethesda
WoW Classic players fighting Ragnaros in the Molten Core raid
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
WoW SoD: Molten Core and Onyxia’s Lair countdown: Exact start time and date

WoW's original tier-one raids are returning in SoD phase four, but with a twist. Here's when you can start raiding.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 04:17 am

Phase four of WoW Classic Season of Discovery is finally here, and the first raids are about to open. Instead of transforming an old dungeon into a raid, phase four sees us returning to Molten Core and Onyxia’s Lair—albeit with a whole host of changes and even a new boss.

The raids both go live at the same time and if you’re a keen raider in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you need to know exactly when you can start progressing. Scroll down to see our countdown timer to the exact time at which Molten Core and Onyxia’s Lair become accessible.

Molten Core and Onyxia’s Lair launch countdown

Onyxia's Lair raid in WoW Classic SoD
Seems familiar. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Molten Core and Onyxia’s Lair go live in every region at 3pm CT / 1pm PDT / 9pm BST on July 25 (via Blizzard). This is a global rollout, so all regions can access the raids at the same time. Refer to handy countdown below to see exactly how long is left until you can enter Molten Core and Onyxia’s Lair.

Molten Core and Onyxia's Lair SoD countdown

In WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase four, Molten Core has been reworked to be a 20-person raid. Bosses have new abilities and drop updated loot, and there’s even a new 11th boss somewhere inside the raid.

You can also increase the difficulty level using the new Heat system, which makes more items drop from each boss. Additionally, Onyxia’s Lair now scales to raids with fewer than 40 players and also has an updated loot table.

Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
