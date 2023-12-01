WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Icons of Power quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Shaman class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery contains plenty of new abilities, like the Overload ability that is unlocked by finding and activating the first Icon of Power.

Players who start the Season of Discovery as a Horde Shaman Troll will load into The Barrens Valley of Trials. The first quest is located in the Den, and to the left of the Den is Shikrik, the Shaman Trainer. Be sure to hit Shikrik first before attempting to unlock any other quests as the Shaman Trainer gives you the Icons of Power quest, requiring you to slay Scorpids in the Valley of Trials to find a stolen Icon.

How to find the Icon of Power in Season of Discovery

Icons of Power quest | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Upon receiving the Icon of Power quests from Shikrik, venture north of the Den into the Valley of Trials. Here, you will find plenty of Scorpids to eliminate while completing other quests that assist in leveling up your Shaman WoW Classic character. Terminating Scorpids will randomly drop a Dyadic Icon.

Dyadic Icon | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dyadic Icon: Requires level three to activate. Learn a new ability after receiving Nature damage 10 times.

The Dyadic Icon is a Relic, of which Season of Discovery contains 12 Runes for the Shaman class.

Complete the Icons of Power quest

Icon of Power reward | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players will need to equip the Dyadic Icon to their Shaman character while also placing the Icon on the Action Bar. Upon fighting creatures like Scorpids, your character will take Nature damage.

While battling a Scorpid, use the Dyadic Icon. Upon activating, the Icon will disappear from the Action Bar. Once this happens, return to Shikrik to turn in the quest as long as you are at least level three.

Gaining Overload Rune from Icons of Power quest

Overload Ability | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Return to the Den and Shikrik’s location and turn in the Icons of Power quest. Doing so rewards you with the Overload Rune.

Overload Rune: Gives your Lightning bolt, Chain Lightning, Shain Heal, Healing Wave, and Lava Burst spells a 33 percent chance to cast a second, similar spell on the same target at no additional cost that causes half damage or healing and no threat.

Shaman players within Season of Discovery will also gain a Cracked Leather Vest as a reward, which provides 33 armor and has a durability of 45/45.