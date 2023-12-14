WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Allegiance to the Old Gods quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

So, you’re a proud Horde player ready to tackle World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery’s first raid? Good for you! Before you start, make sure to grab the quests for a few extra rewards. Allegiance of the Old Gods is one of them, and it’s absolutely worth doing.

This is a Horde-only quest that’s fairly straightforward and has no prerequisites. So, just grab it, finish it while you’re running through Blackfathom Deeps, and enjoy the reward when you turn it in.

Before you start Allegiance to the Old Gods quest in WoW Classic SoD

Oh, great! First vampires, and now Nagas are sparkling, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, make sure you are level 25. Secondly, make sure you are properly geared. As silly as it might seem to us veteran WoW players, Allegiance to the Old Gods is a Blackfathom Deeps raid quest in Season of Discovery phase one, and you’ll need good enough gear to survive inside.

In WoW Classic, Blackfathom Deeps is just a regular five-man dungeon, and I imagine it will go back to being one when Season of Discovery moves on to future phases. This also means you don’t have to prepare too much for the raid, or learn about any complex mechanics. Most of the bosses are fairly straightforward and can be defeated without too many issues. Just make sure you have decent gear.

So, gather your pre-raid best-in-slot gear, find a raiding group, and head for Ashenvale, where the instance entrance is located.

How to start and complete the Allegiance to the Old Gods quest in WoW Classic SoD

Je’neu Sancrea location. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic Allegiance to the Old Gods quest location. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

To start, visit Zoram’gar Outpost, located in the westernmost part of Ashenvale. Your quest giver is Je’neu Sancrea, located inside a little beach hut. For TomTom users, he is at 11, 34. Grab the quest then head for Blackfathom Deeps with your raiding party.

To complete Allegiance to the Old Gods, you must kill Lorgus Jett. This is the sixth boss of Blackfathom Deeps, right before Twillight Lord Kelris and Baron Aquanis.

Lorgus Jet location using Atlas Loot addon. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Unlike most bosses in the raid, Lorgus Jett isn’t stationary. He patrols the tunnels (the tunnels that look like a “pi” symbol on the mini-map) just before the Baron Aquanis encounter. While he is quite hard to miss, he may spawn in one of the small corridors off the main path, so if you don’t see him, check there.

He is not a particularly hard boss, and you should have no trouble beating him. While Lorgus Jett didn’t drop any rare loot in the 5-man version of Blackfathom Deeps, in SoD, he drops rare-quality best-in-slot equipment for many classes.

After you kill him, finish the rest of the raid, then return to Je’neu Sancrea and turn in the quest.

The reward for completing the Allegiance to the Old Gods quest in WoW Classic SoD

Your reward for completing the Allegiance of the Old Gods quest is a choice between a ring with +3 Strength and +3 Agility and cloth shoulder pads with +2 Stamina and +6 Intellect. Additionally, you also get 40 Silver, which is okay.

The ring is good for tanks, melee DPS, and hunters. The shoulder pads are fantastic for casters because of the +6 Intellect. Overall, pretty good rewards for such a straightforward quest.