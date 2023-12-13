Category:
WoW SoD: Best talent builds and Runes for Rogues in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Sneaking, backstabbing and… tanking?
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Dec 13, 2023 08:51 am
Image of an undead Rogue in WoW SoD.

If you plan to play a Rogue in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you’ll want to know about the new Rogue talent builds. While the talent trees are still the same as in WoW Classic, thanks to some runes, Rogues can even tank in SoD.

In this guide, I’ll tell you about two talent builds for Rogues—one for DPS/PvP and one for tanking. Don’t forget that while these talent points are important, you still need the correct runes for your Rogue. 

Best Rogue tank build in WoW Classic SoD

To make your Rogue into a tank, you need to put all your talent points into talents that improve dodging and parrying. The build below won’t work unless you equip the right runes. Without the runes you’ll just be a bad DPS who charges to his/her death.

  • Blade Dance – This further improves your parrying chance.
  • Just a Flesh Would – Reduces physical damage and generates even more threat. 
  • Main Gauche – Improves your parry by 10 percent whenever you use it.
Rogue talent build tree showing the tank spec
Rouge Tank Build. Image via classicdb remix by Aleksandar Perisic
  • Lightning Reflexes (five points) – Improve the Rogue’s dodge by five percent. This one speaks for itself. 
  • Deflection (five points) – Another five points in Deflection to improve parrying. Again, very self-explanatory. 
  • Endurance (two points) – Evasion will be your best friend during big pulls, and Sprint also helps when you need to bail. 
  • Riposte (one point) – Since you’ll be dodging and parrying a lot, you may as well get something in return, and Riposte is a pretty good attack.
  • Precision (three points) – The last three points you can dump on anything, but I suggest you put them into improving your hit chance.
Rogue DPS/PvP Build in WoW Classic SoD

This build focuses on dealing as much damage as possible to players and enemy NPCs. While Rogues are missing many of their better talents, thanks to some runes, they can still do decent damage.

The runes you’ll need are: 

  • Mutilate – Which attacks with both weapons for 100 percent damage and adds an extra 20 percent if the target is poisoned.
  • Envenom – Not only does this apply a nasty poison, but it also improves your attack power.
  • Deadly Brew – Why just apply poison when you can apply Deadly poison instead? This is exactly what this rune does. You get instant and Deadly poison with some of your attacks.

As for the talents, here’s where you should allocate your 16 points:

A talent tree showing the build for a Rogue DPS
Rogue DPS Build. Image via classicdb remix by Aleksandar Perisic
  • Opportunity (five points) – Get a 20 percent increase with many of your core abilities.
  • Camouflage (five points) – A lot of your attacks will start with a sneak attack, and these five points will help you do even more damage using stealth.
  • Improved Ambush (three points) – Improve the critical chance of Ambush by 45 percent. Speaks for itself.
  • Ghostly Strike (one point) – A really nice attack that improves your dodge chance by 15 percent when used.
  • Remorseless Attacks (two points) – Spend the last two points on anything you want, but I recommend just putting them into this to boost your next critical hit chance further.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.