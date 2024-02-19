Professions are crucial in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Not only can you craft unique potions and flasks, but you can also get your hands on recipes used to craft Epic-quality gear.

All profession recipes from the original game still work, meaning and you don’t have to jump through any additional hoops to get them. The hardest recipes to obtain are those used to craft Epic-quality gear. You have to complete a special questline involving Grime-Encrusted Salvage and the Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket NPC. But there are plenty of other recipes to get your hands on. Here’s the full list and how to get them in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All new profession recipes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two and how to get them

Recipe name Profession Description Materials Source Pattern: Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle Tailoring Cloth head increasing damage and healing done by up to 22, restores mana, and on-use ability that reduces mana cost of spells by up to 50 percent Five Hyperconductive Arcano-Filaments,

One Faintly Glowing Leather,

One Insulating Gniodine,

10 Vision Dust,

10 Bolts of Mageweave Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Pattern: Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament Tailoring Crafting material Five Bolts of Mageweave,

Five Unstable Microfilaments,

Five Heavy Silken Threads Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold Pattern: Rad-Resistant Scale Hood Leatherworking Mail head increasing chance to hit by one percent, +32 Attack Power, and on-use ability to remove poison effects and get immunity to nature damage One Low-Background Truesilver Plates,

Five Cured Thick Hides,

Five Faintly Glowing Leathers,

One Insulating Gniodine

Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Pattern: Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl Leatherworking Leather head increasing chance to hit by one percent, +3 weapon damage, and on-use ability that deals damage to you and increases your attack speed by 20 percent One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament,

Five Cured Thick Hides,

Two Silken Threads,

Five Faintly Glowing Leathers Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Pattern: Gneuro-Conductive Channeler’s Hood Leatherworking Leather head increasing your healing and damage done by up to 21, and on-use ability that regenerates your mana while casting abilities One Insulating Gniodine,

Five Cured Thick Hides,

Five Faintly Glowing Leathers,

One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Pattern: Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif Leatherworking Mail head that increases your healing and damage done by up to 21, and on-use ability that deals damage to you and increases casting speed by 20 percent One Low-Background Truesilver Plates,

10 Thick Murloc Scales,

Five Faintly Glowing Leathers,

One Insulating Gniodine Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Pattern: Faintly Glowing Leather Leatherworking Crafting reagent One Cured Thick Hide,

Five Irradiated Leather Scraps Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold Schematic: Ez-Thro Radiation Bomb Engineering Bomb that deals damage, applies a DoT, and decreases movement speed by 25 percent Three Low-Background Truesilver Plates,

Three Polished Truesilver Gears,

Two Faintly Glowing Leathers,

Two Mithril Casings,

Two Gyrochronatom,

15 Mithril Bars Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Schematic: Whirling Truesilver Gearwall Engineering Shield that increases the chance to block by one percent and proc that deals damage to the attacker and wearer Three Low-Background Truesilver Plates,

Three Polsihed Truesilver Gears,

Two Faintly Glowing Leathers,

Two Mithril Casings,

Two Gyrochronatom,

15 Mithril Bars Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Schematic: High-Yield Radiation Bomb Engineering Bomb that deals damage, applies DoT, and slows targets by 25 percent One Solid Blasting Powder,

One Gnomeregan Fallout,

Two Mithril Bars Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Schematic: Hyperconductive Goldwrap Engineering Cloth waist that increases critical strike chance by one perceon, and on-use ability that increases your critical strike chance by three percent Three Polished Truesilver Gears,

Three Hyperconductive Arcano-Filaments,

One Faintly Glowing Leather,

10 Gold Bars Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Schematic: Polished Truesilver Gears Engineering Crafting reagent One Truesilver Bar,

Five Piles of Tarnished Gears Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold Plans: Temepered Interference-Negating Helmet Blacksmithing Plate head that increases critical strike chance by one percent, and on-use ability that increases your resistances and attack speed, but slows you by 20 percent 25 Mithril Bars,

Four Low-Background Truesilver Plates,

One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament,

Two Faintly Glowing Leathers Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Plans: Reflective Truesilver Braincage Blacksmithing Plate head that increases damage and healing done by up to 21, and on-use ability that prevents silence, interrupt, and pushback 25 Mithril Bars,

Four Low-Background Truesilver Plates,

One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament,

Two Faintly Glowing Leathers Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Plans: Low-Background Truesilver Plates Blacksmithing Crafting reagent One Truesilver Bar,

Five Reflective Scrapmetals Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold Recipe: Mildly-Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion Alchemy Potion that restores mana and health, and attack power and spell damage One Crate of Gniodine Solution,

One Minor Rejuvenation Potion,

Three Gnomeregan Fallouts,

Five Crystal Vials Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Recipe: Insulating Gniodine Alchemy Crafting reagent One Leaded Vial,

Five Crates of Tainted Gniodine Solution Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold Formula: Enchant Weapon – Dismantle Enchanting Enchant that gives your weapon a chance to deal additional damage Two Lesser Nether Essences,

Two Large Fangs,

Two Small Radiant Shards Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Formula: Enchant Chest – Retricutioner Enchanting Enchant that gives your chest armor to reflect damage One Small Radiant Shard,

Two Dream Dusts Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold Enchanted Sigil: Innovation Enchanting Consumable that increases your damage done Three Dream Dust,

One Runed Golden Rod Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold

Where to buy new profession recipes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can buy all new profession recipes in Gnomeregan from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket. She’s in The Clean Zone. You can reach it by entering the instance and moving to the left until the second passage. Go into that passage and follow the stairs leading down, and you’ll find Ziri near the wall to your right.