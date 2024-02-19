WoW SoD: All new profession recipes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two and how to get them

Professions are crucial in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Not only can you craft unique potions and flasks, but you can also get your hands on recipes used to craft Epic-quality gear.
All profession recipes from the original game still work, meaning and you don’t have to jump through any additional hoops to get them. The hardest recipes to obtain are those used to craft Epic-quality gear. You have to complete a special questline involving Grime-Encrusted Salvage and the Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket NPC. But there are plenty of other recipes to get your hands on. Here’s the full list and how to get them in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.
All new profession recipes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two and how to get them
|Recipe name
|Profession
|Description
|Materials
|Source
|Pattern: Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle
|Tailoring
|Cloth head increasing damage and healing done by up to 22, restores mana, and on-use ability that reduces mana cost of spells by up to 50 percent
|Five Hyperconductive Arcano-Filaments,
One Faintly Glowing Leather,
One Insulating Gniodine,
10 Vision Dust,
10 Bolts of Mageweave
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Pattern: Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament
|Tailoring
|Crafting material
|Five Bolts of Mageweave,
Five Unstable Microfilaments,
Five Heavy Silken Threads
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold
|Pattern: Rad-Resistant Scale Hood
|Leatherworking
|Mail head increasing chance to hit by one percent, +32 Attack Power, and on-use ability to remove poison effects and get immunity to nature damage
|One Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
Five Cured Thick Hides,
Five Faintly Glowing Leathers,
One Insulating Gniodine
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Pattern: Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl
|Leatherworking
|Leather head increasing chance to hit by one percent, +3 weapon damage, and on-use ability that deals damage to you and increases your attack speed by 20 percent
|One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament,
Five Cured Thick Hides,
Two Silken Threads,
Five Faintly Glowing Leathers
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Pattern: Gneuro-Conductive Channeler’s Hood
|Leatherworking
|Leather head increasing your healing and damage done by up to 21, and on-use ability that regenerates your mana while casting abilities
|One Insulating Gniodine,
Five Cured Thick Hides,
Five Faintly Glowing Leathers,
One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Pattern: Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif
|Leatherworking
|Mail head that increases your healing and damage done by up to 21, and on-use ability that deals damage to you and increases casting speed by 20 percent
|One Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
10 Thick Murloc Scales,
Five Faintly Glowing Leathers,
One Insulating Gniodine
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Pattern: Faintly Glowing Leather
|Leatherworking
|Crafting reagent
|One Cured Thick Hide,
Five Irradiated Leather Scraps
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold
|Schematic: Ez-Thro Radiation Bomb
|Engineering
|Bomb that deals damage, applies a DoT, and decreases movement speed by 25 percent
|Three Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
Three Polished Truesilver Gears,
Two Faintly Glowing Leathers,
Two Mithril Casings,
Two Gyrochronatom,
15 Mithril Bars
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Schematic: Whirling Truesilver Gearwall
|Engineering
|Shield that increases the chance to block by one percent and proc that deals damage to the attacker and wearer
|Three Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
Three Polsihed Truesilver Gears,
Two Faintly Glowing Leathers,
Two Mithril Casings,
Two Gyrochronatom,
15 Mithril Bars
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Schematic: High-Yield Radiation Bomb
|Engineering
|Bomb that deals damage, applies DoT, and slows targets by 25 percent
|One Solid Blasting Powder,
One Gnomeregan Fallout,
Two Mithril Bars
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Schematic: Hyperconductive Goldwrap
|Engineering
|Cloth waist that increases critical strike chance by one perceon, and on-use ability that increases your critical strike chance by three percent
|Three Polished Truesilver Gears,
Three Hyperconductive Arcano-Filaments,
One Faintly Glowing Leather,
10 Gold Bars
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Schematic: Polished Truesilver Gears
|Engineering
|Crafting reagent
|One Truesilver Bar,
Five Piles of Tarnished Gears
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold
|Plans: Temepered Interference-Negating Helmet
|Blacksmithing
|Plate head that increases critical strike chance by one percent, and on-use ability that increases your resistances and attack speed, but slows you by 20 percent
|25 Mithril Bars,
Four Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament,
Two Faintly Glowing Leathers
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Plans: Reflective Truesilver Braincage
|Blacksmithing
|Plate head that increases damage and healing done by up to 21, and on-use ability that prevents silence, interrupt, and pushback
|25 Mithril Bars,
Four Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament,
Two Faintly Glowing Leathers
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Plans: Low-Background Truesilver Plates
|Blacksmithing
|Crafting reagent
|One Truesilver Bar,
Five Reflective Scrapmetals
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold
|Recipe: Mildly-Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion
|Alchemy
|Potion that restores mana and health, and attack power and spell damage
|One Crate of Gniodine Solution,
One Minor Rejuvenation Potion,
Three Gnomeregan Fallouts,
Five Crystal Vials
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Recipe: Insulating Gniodine
|Alchemy
|Crafting reagent
|One Leaded Vial,
Five Crates of Tainted Gniodine Solution
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold
|Formula: Enchant Weapon – Dismantle
|Enchanting
|Enchant that gives your weapon a chance to deal additional damage
|Two Lesser Nether Essences,
Two Large Fangs,
Two Small Radiant Shards
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Formula: Enchant Chest – Retricutioner
|Enchanting
|Enchant that gives your chest armor to reflect damage
|One Small Radiant Shard,
Two Dream Dusts
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
|Enchanted Sigil: Innovation
|Enchanting
|Consumable that increases your damage done
|Three Dream Dust,
One Runed Golden Rod
|Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Where to buy new profession recipes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two
You can buy all new profession recipes in Gnomeregan from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket. She’s in The Clean Zone. You can reach it by entering the instance and moving to the left until the second passage. Go into that passage and follow the stairs leading down, and you’ll find Ziri near the wall to your right.