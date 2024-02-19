Category:
WoW SoD: All new profession recipes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two and how to get them

Let them cook.
WoW character with WoW UI hidden
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Professions are crucial in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Not only can you craft unique potions and flasks, but you can also get your hands on recipes used to craft Epic-quality gear

Recommended Videos

All profession recipes from the original game still work, meaning and you don’t have to jump through any additional hoops to get them. The hardest recipes to obtain are those used to craft Epic-quality gear. You have to complete a special questline involving Grime-Encrusted Salvage and the Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket NPC. But there are plenty of other recipes to get your hands on. Here’s the full list and how to get them in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

All new profession recipes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two and how to get them

Recipe nameProfessionDescriptionMaterialsSource
Pattern: Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament MonocleTailoringCloth head increasing damage and healing done by up to 22, restores mana, and on-use ability that reduces mana cost of spells by up to 50 percentFive Hyperconductive Arcano-Filaments,
One Faintly Glowing Leather,
One Insulating Gniodine,
10 Vision Dust,
10 Bolts of Mageweave		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Pattern: Hyperconductive Arcano-FilamentTailoringCrafting materialFive Bolts of Mageweave,
Five Unstable Microfilaments,
Five Heavy Silken Threads		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold
Pattern: Rad-Resistant Scale HoodLeatherworkingMail head increasing chance to hit by one percent, +32 Attack Power, and on-use ability to remove poison effects and get immunity to nature damageOne Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
Five Cured Thick Hides,
Five Faintly Glowing Leathers,
One Insulating Gniodine
Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Pattern: Glowing Gneuro-Linked CowlLeatherworkingLeather head increasing chance to hit by one percent, +3 weapon damage, and on-use ability that deals damage to you and increases your attack speed by 20 percentOne Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament,
Five Cured Thick Hides,
Two Silken Threads,
Five Faintly Glowing Leathers		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Pattern: Gneuro-Conductive Channeler’s HoodLeatherworkingLeather head increasing your healing and damage done by up to 21, and on-use ability that regenerates your mana while casting abilitiesOne Insulating Gniodine,
Five Cured Thick Hides,
Five Faintly Glowing Leathers,
One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Pattern: Glowing Hyperconductive Scale CoifLeatherworkingMail head that increases your healing and damage done by up to 21, and on-use ability that deals damage to you and increases casting speed by 20 percentOne Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
10 Thick Murloc Scales,
Five Faintly Glowing Leathers,
One Insulating Gniodine		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Pattern: Faintly Glowing LeatherLeatherworkingCrafting reagentOne Cured Thick Hide,
Five Irradiated Leather Scraps		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold
Schematic: Ez-Thro Radiation BombEngineeringBomb that deals damage, applies a DoT, and decreases movement speed by 25 percentThree Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
Three Polished Truesilver Gears,
Two Faintly Glowing Leathers,
Two Mithril Casings,
Two Gyrochronatom,
15 Mithril Bars		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Schematic: Whirling Truesilver Gearwall EngineeringShield that increases the chance to block by one percent and proc that deals damage to the attacker and wearerThree Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
Three Polsihed Truesilver Gears,
Two Faintly Glowing Leathers,
Two Mithril Casings,
Two Gyrochronatom,
15 Mithril Bars		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Schematic: High-Yield Radiation BombEngineeringBomb that deals damage, applies DoT, and slows targets by 25 percentOne Solid Blasting Powder,
One Gnomeregan Fallout,
Two Mithril Bars		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Schematic: Hyperconductive Goldwrap EngineeringCloth waist that increases critical strike chance by one perceon, and on-use ability that increases your critical strike chance by three percentThree Polished Truesilver Gears,
Three Hyperconductive Arcano-Filaments,
One Faintly Glowing Leather,
10 Gold Bars		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Schematic: Polished Truesilver GearsEngineeringCrafting reagentOne Truesilver Bar,
Five Piles of Tarnished Gears		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold
Plans: Temepered Interference-Negating HelmetBlacksmithingPlate head that increases critical strike chance by one percent, and on-use ability that increases your resistances and attack speed, but slows you by 20 percent25 Mithril Bars,
Four Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament,
Two Faintly Glowing Leathers		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Plans: Reflective Truesilver BraincageBlacksmithingPlate head that increases damage and healing done by up to 21, and on-use ability that prevents silence, interrupt, and pushback25 Mithril Bars,
Four Low-Background Truesilver Plates,
One Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament,
Two Faintly Glowing Leathers		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Plans: Low-Background Truesilver PlatesBlacksmithingCrafting reagentOne Truesilver Bar,
Five Reflective Scrapmetals		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold
Recipe: Mildly-Irradiated Rejuvenation PotionAlchemyPotion that restores mana and health, and attack power and spell damage One Crate of Gniodine Solution,
One Minor Rejuvenation Potion,
Three Gnomeregan Fallouts,
Five Crystal Vials		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Recipe: Insulating GniodineAlchemyCrafting reagentOne Leaded Vial,
Five Crates of Tainted Gniodine Solution		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 15 gold
Formula: Enchant Weapon – DismantleEnchantingEnchant that gives your weapon a chance to deal additional damageTwo Lesser Nether Essences,
Two Large Fangs,
Two Small Radiant Shards		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Formula: Enchant Chest – RetricutionerEnchantingEnchant that gives your chest armor to reflect damageOne Small Radiant Shard,
Two Dream Dusts		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold
Enchanted Sigil: InnovationEnchantingConsumable that increases your damage doneThree Dream Dust,
One Runed Golden Rod		Bought from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket for 25 gold

Where to buy new profession recipes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Map of Gnomeregan, showing where to find the vendor
You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can buy all new profession recipes in Gnomeregan from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket. She’s in The Clean Zone. You can reach it by entering the instance and moving to the left until the second passage. Go into that passage and follow the stairs leading down, and you’ll find Ziri near the wall to your right.

