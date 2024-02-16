Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You need it to craft Epic-quality gear.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 04:56 am
Gnomeregan raid in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Grime-Encrusted Salvage is a unique item you can get in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. 

Recommended Videos

This item is quite valuable in Season of Discovery because it’s tied to a quest, but you can also use it to get rare materials needed to craft Epic-quality gear. On top of that, you need Grime-Encrusted Salvage to empower The Salvagematic 9000 inside Gnomeregan. So, here’s how to get Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. 

How to get Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Grime-Encrusted Salvage drops from enemies in front of and inside of Gnomeregan. It can drop from bosses or trash packs, and the drop rate varies from 100 to 23 percent. Your safest bets are Trogg mobs because they have a higher drop chance. 

If you’re in a raid, make sure to let them know you’re a crafter and need Grime-Encrusted Salvage. You can also farm it yourself by taking down Troggs in front of the instance or in the upper ring of Gnomeregan.

Where to turn in Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Map of Gnomeregan, showing where to find the vendor
You can turn in the item in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can turn in Grime-Encrusted Salvage in The Clean Zone in Gnomeregan. This time around, you’re not looking for an NPC, but a device—The Salvagematic 9000. It’s a silver device with golden edges located on the wall to the left when you enter The Clean Zone. You can access this area by heading to the left side from the entrance then going through the second passage on your left. Simply follow the path and you’ll be in The Clean Zone before you know it. 

First, you need to enable the device by completing the Salvaging the Salvagematic quest that requires you to bring 10 Mithril Bars, five Greater Mystic Essence, three GG12-082 Cartridge Fuses, and one Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor to Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket inside The Clean Zone. 

Once you’ve powered up the device, you can turn in Grime-Encrusted Salvage together with 30 silver to get Box of Gnomeregan Salvage that may contain:

  • Irradiated Leather Scraps
  • Unstable Microfilament
  • A Pile of Random Parts
  • Pile of Tarnished Gears
  • Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution
  • Reflective Scrapmetal

You can then use these items to craft rare materials using the recipes you buy from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the King of the Jungle Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Rogue and Warlock fighting a Dark Rider in Deadwind Pass in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the King of the Jungle Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Melee Specialist Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of an Orc and Goblin in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Melee Specialist Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All Gnomeregan quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Screenshot of area in front of the Gnomeregan dungeon in WoW.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All Gnomeregan quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Blazewind Breastplate in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Cooking trainers in WoW Classic NPC's
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Blazewind Breastplate in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to get Iron ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
The Greench in Alterac Mountains for the WoW Classic SoD Winter Veil quest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get Iron ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the King of the Jungle Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Rogue and Warlock fighting a Dark Rider in Deadwind Pass in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the King of the Jungle Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Melee Specialist Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of an Orc and Goblin in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Melee Specialist Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All Gnomeregan quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Screenshot of area in front of the Gnomeregan dungeon in WoW.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All Gnomeregan quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Blazewind Breastplate in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Cooking trainers in WoW Classic NPC's
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Blazewind Breastplate in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to get Iron ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
The Greench in Alterac Mountains for the WoW Classic SoD Winter Veil quest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get Iron ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 15, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.