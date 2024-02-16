WoW SoD: How to get Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Grime-Encrusted Salvage is a unique item you can get in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

Recommended Videos

This item is quite valuable in Season of Discovery because it’s tied to a quest, but you can also use it to get rare materials needed to craft Epic-quality gear. On top of that, you need Grime-Encrusted Salvage to empower The Salvagematic 9000 inside Gnomeregan. So, here’s how to get Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Grime-Encrusted Salvage drops from enemies in front of and inside of Gnomeregan. It can drop from bosses or trash packs, and the drop rate varies from 100 to 23 percent. Your safest bets are Trogg mobs because they have a higher drop chance.

If you’re in a raid, make sure to let them know you’re a crafter and need Grime-Encrusted Salvage. You can also farm it yourself by taking down Troggs in front of the instance or in the upper ring of Gnomeregan.

Where to turn in Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can turn in the item in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can turn in Grime-Encrusted Salvage in The Clean Zone in Gnomeregan. This time around, you’re not looking for an NPC, but a device—The Salvagematic 9000. It’s a silver device with golden edges located on the wall to the left when you enter The Clean Zone. You can access this area by heading to the left side from the entrance then going through the second passage on your left. Simply follow the path and you’ll be in The Clean Zone before you know it.

First, you need to enable the device by completing the Salvaging the Salvagematic quest that requires you to bring 10 Mithril Bars, five Greater Mystic Essence, three GG12-082 Cartridge Fuses, and one Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor to Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket inside The Clean Zone.

Once you’ve powered up the device, you can turn in Grime-Encrusted Salvage together with 30 silver to get Box of Gnomeregan Salvage that may contain:

Irradiated Leather Scraps

Unstable Microfilament

A Pile of Random Parts

Pile of Tarnished Gears

Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution

Reflective Scrapmetal

You can then use these items to craft rare materials using the recipes you buy from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket.