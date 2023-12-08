WoW SoD: All class changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

There's a ton of new options for the old classes.

Season of Discovery is bringing back the Azeroth from World of Warcraft Classic with a twist. The season disrupts the traditional class structure with a new rune mechanic, allowing classes to experiment with more roles and builds than ever.

Runes are hidden discoveries waiting to be found throughout the world that can add spells or abilities, modify existing abilities, or add new passives. This can either be a slight boost to damage or healing or a drastic feature that can unlock entirely new roles.

Below are all the current class changes you can try out in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

All Class changes in WoW SoD

In Season of Discovery phase one, the Warlock, Mage, and Shaman classes have seen the most amount of change. Though these classes have gained new builds and roles, none have been taken away. If you still want to play a pure DPS Mage, then this is still an option. Below are all the new roles available to these classes:

Warlock Tank Build

Warlock tanks are a useful new addition to the class | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warlock tank is the most experimental addition so far in WoW SoD. This previously unseen build is unlocked by acquiring the Metamorphosis rune, which allows you to take a demonic form. This form also changes a variety of your existing abilities into threat-based attacks.

So far, Warlock tanks have been able to keep up with the traditional classes well. Also, to pull off this build, you need to split your Talent Tree between the Destruction and Demonology branches. This is one of the most fun new classes I’ve experienced so far in SoD, though the Metamorphosis rune is at the crux of the build.

Shaman Tank Build

Shamans are an even more versatile class in SoD. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Shaman tanks were a popular build in the vanilla version of WoW, though the class fell short when compared to traditional tanks like Warriors, Paladins, and Druids. Shaman tanks are back with more support than ever in Season of Discovery.

Runes such as Molten Blast and Way of Earth will help you keep aggro on various enemies at once, while Enhancement talents like Shield Specialization can increase your block chance. Shamans can also be two-hand melee DPS now with the Two-Handed Axes and Maces Enhancement spell, giving the class more versatility.

Mage Healer Build

Arcane isn’t just for damage anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like the Warlock tank build, the Mage healer requires one specific rune to make the new role work. With the Mass Regeneration and Regeneration runes you can get the Temporal Beacon ability. This spell gives 80 percent of all Arcane damage dealt by the mage to the target in healing form. The more Arcane damage you do, the more healing the Temporal Beacon receives.

For players who have never dipped into healing before, this is a great way to try out the role while still keeping a DPS focus.

You can still play a straight DPS Arcane Mage, although this is an incredible way to be a useful WoW group member while still dealing tons of damage.