WoW players question if game’s most infamous pet was secretly ‘nerfed’

World of Warcraft has a long history of making battle pets unique and appealing to players. And while all pets that cling to your side are mostly cosmetic, some have more of a pronounced presence than others. Pets like Xu-Fu, Stardust, and the Sunborne Val’kyr are all visually striking, but none are quite as aurally striking as the Singing Sunflower—at least, until this week.

After the release of Patch 10.1.5 on July 11, WoW players are starting to put their heads together and wonder if the Singing Sunflower has been silenced.

The Singing Sunflower is one of the most infamous and borderline annoying pets in WoW. After being summoned, and every few minutes periodically after that, the Sunflower will sing a little tune, babble mindlessly, or simply say the word “sunflower.” The pet has a rich history of never shutting up, and when large groups—such as those found in raids and battlegrounds—all summon their Singing Sunflowers together, it makes for a cacophonous chorus that would make any player want to go straight to the settings and turn their volume sliders all the down.

Recently, Blizzard changed the frequency of the Singing Sunflower’s singing, making it so that the pet says its trademark “sunflower” voice line (or something equally as high-pitched) only once when it’s summoned. But players are saying on both the official WoW subreddit, as well as the forums of WoW coverage site Wowhead, that the Singing Sunflower has stopped singing altogether.

A post on the WoW subreddit earlier today questions whether other players are finding the Singing Sunflower to be singing less frequently, while other WoW fans in the comment section are taking it one step further, saying they’re encountering a bug where the sunflower doesn’t sing at all. Players on the Wowhead forums also claimed they’re experiencing this possible bug.

While decreasing the rate at which the pet sings feels intended, the complete removal of its voice does not. It’s likely that this issue is a bug that’s only affecting some players; it’ll most likely be hotfixed at some point in the future.

