WoW players try to guess what Dragonflight’s upcoming megadungeon will be, with an old-school twist

It may not come until the summer, but players are already clamoring for World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s upcoming megadungeon, with some speculating on what could be on the horizon.

Blizzard announced on Twitter at the end of last year that summer’s patch 10.1.5 would come to WoW bringing world events, content updates, and most importantly, a megadungeon.

To this point, Blizzard hasn’t given many details about what players should expect, but that hasn’t stopped them from theorizing.

In a post to the WoW subreddit, one user noted the game’s most recent megadungeons weren’t exactly integral parts of the main story arcs. For instance, Mechagon, which was released in Battle for Azeroth, was part of a new zone in the game, but that zone was primarily introduced as a means to tie the mechagnome race into the story.

Your adventures in #Dragonflight are just beginning!



With six updates planned for 2023, we're looking to deliver more content to players more often.



EP @TheWindstalker on the road ahead: https://t.co/cX93MdwEog pic.twitter.com/TQx0yNNzJt — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) December 21, 2022

This leaves the door wide open for what players could see, but this particular gamer suggested that WoW players could be headed back to fights against the Scarlet Crusade.

Similar to the original Scarlet Monastery dungeon from the original WoW release, which debuted in the mid-2000s, this hypothetical dungeon instance would have an Armory, Library, Graveyard, and Cathedral.

While the original post seemed to be taking the idea somewhat seriously, as is tradition on Reddit, some of the most upvoted responses were more humorous. Along with someone suggesting that Blizzard make “Algeth’ar Grad School” as a continuation of Algeth’ar Academy, another person chimed in by guessing “The Nokhud Defensive,” which presumably would be a counter to the game’s current Nokhud Offensive dungeon.

Blizzard has yet to release a set date for patch 10.1.5’s release, and even patch 10.1 doesn’t have a launch date yet.

The PTR for 10.1 began last week with WoW players getting introduced to new systems, dungeons, and the game’s latest raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.