WoW MoP Remix Bronze Farm, method explained

Bronze is the new currency in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix. Bronze pretty much replaces gold or any other form of faction currency and reputation you might be used to. If you want to know how to farm Bronze, you’re in the right place.

Here’s how to farm Bronze in WoW MoP Remix.

Nobody likes gold anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several ways to farm Bronze in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix. Here are a few popular ones.

Goat farm method

Decent Bronze and Threads of Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Repeatedly killing goats in the Valley of the Four Winds is currently one of the most popular methods to farm Bronze. You can go at it alone or join a pre-made goat farming group. When you visit the location, you (and your teammates) should gather as many goats as possible and blast them with AoE attacks. The goats spawn fast, don’t pose much of a threat, and drop plenty of good loot, including Bronze. Each time you gather and kill a flock of goats, you can get between 10 and 30 Bronze coins. You can also get a good amount of Threads of Time this way.

Mogu farming

The Mogu are tough but I’m a Protection Warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want better rewards and potentially more loot, killing Mogu in the ruins of Guo-Lai is another great method for getting more Bronze. The Mogu are definitely deadlier than goats but drop more than just the currency. You can get some catch-up loot, Threads of Time, and even reputation with the Golden Lotus. The problem with this method is it takes a while for the Mogu to respawn, so we recommend combining it with another farming method, like the goat farm.

Gulp Frog farming

Until recently, this was the best method for farming XP, Lesser Charms of Good Fortune, and Bronze. Unfortunately, Blizzard nerfed this well-known farming method by making the frogs only ever drop Bronze. Even after the nerf, you can still get a decent amount of Bronze by killing Gulp Frogs on the Timeless Isle. While the farming spots are mostly barren, you can still get a good amount of XP and Bronze from Gulp Frogs.

LFG dungeons

A Random LFG always awards you with some Bronze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As MoP Remix progresses and players power up their Cloaks of Infinite Potential, this method will likely become more popular. Each time you kill a boss during a dungeon run, you can earn a Stash of Bronze (usually 200 or more). This can take quite a while, but as players get better stats, the more damage they can do, the faster they can clear bosses and even entire dungeons. This is probably the least potent Bronze farming method, but I imagine it will get more popular each week.

