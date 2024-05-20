WoW MoP Remix Ruins of Guo-Lai farm method, explained

If you’re looking for a way to level up fast in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix, and the Goat farm method isn’t cutting it for you, try this Ruins of Guo-Lai farm method instead.

Here’s how to farm the Ruins of Guo-Lai in WoW MoP Remix.

Ruins of Guo-Lai location in WoW MoP Remix

Go here for all your Mogu-killing needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ruins of Guo-Lai in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix are in the Valley of the Eternal Blossoms on the western part of the map. The area is between The Five Sisters and the Whitepetal Lake. While you don’t need to be max level to farm this area, I suggest waiting until level 40 before coming here.

How to farm Ruins of Guo-Lai in WoW MoP Remix

The Mogu are tough, but I’m a Protection Warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fly into the bottom ruins area, gather all the Mogu you can, and blast them with your strongest AoE abilities. The Mogu don’t do much damage, but they have a ton of health. I suggest going around the ruins and clearing them out in two waves (if you try to gather them all at once, they will scatter). As a Protection Warrior, I’m able to collect about six to seven of them and survive using Revenge, Shield Block, Shield Slam, and Victory Rush. You can probably do even better than me if you play a class with better AoE abilities.

When finished with the bottom ruins, you can also head up the nearby hill (same area) and take care of the remaining Sha and Mogu. Be careful because each Sha can put a DoT on you, which can deal a lot of damage when it stacks up. If you are low-level or have trouble with this, you may want to bring a friend or two.

Fighting the Sha is a bit harder so be careful. Screenshot by Dot Esports So many rewards from this farming method. Screenshot by Dot Esports So many Threads of Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While more dangerous than the Goat farm method, the Ruins of Guo-Lai are great because of the rewards. Other than XP, you can also get Threads of Time, Gems, Rare equipment, and Shao-Tien Cage Keys. Not to mention the Golden Lotus reputation for killing every single enemy.

The only downside to this method is it takes a while for enemies to respawn after you clear out the entire area, so you may want to combine this method with the Goat farm one (which just happens to be over the hill to the south). Good luck and happy farming.

