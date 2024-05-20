WoW MoP Remix Goat farm method, explained

If you want to level up fast in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix, consider using the Goat farm method. This method is relatively safe, and the results speak for themselves.

Here’s how the WoW MoP Remix Goat farm method works.

WoW MoP Remix Goat farm location

Just fly to this spot and start murdering Goats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix Goat farm spot is in the Valley of the Four Winds (Skyrange). This is up on a hill west of The Heartland. While you can get there on foot (by using abilities like Heroic Jump), I suggest mounting up and flying up to the spot.

Be careful not to fall when you land here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you see herds of Stout Shaghorns (Goats) traveling in herds, you’re in the right place.

WoW Mop Remix Goat farm method

Just happily killing Goats and getting XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the WoW MoP Remix Goat farm method, gather a bunch of Goats and use your strongest AoE abilities to quickly wipe them out. The Stout Shaghorns don’t put up much of a fight, but they can kick you up high into the air, so make sure they don’t kick you off the cliff.

Depending on which class you play, this method can be more or less effective. I played a Protection Warrior and was able to take out around 10 Goats by using Revenge and Victory Rush with a little help from Shield Block and Shield Slam.

Stout Shaghorns are level 35, so I suggest farming around the same level (you can hit level 30 in about four to five hours of casual play). Another thing you should try to avoid is Hozen. There are a couple of Hozen walking around the area. They hit harder, but as long as you don’t aggro too many of them, you should be able to kill them with the Goats.

Decent Bronze and Threads of Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports



As for the rewards, the main point of this method is farming XP. You can also get some Bronze for it and occasionally some Threads of Time. I was able to get from level 36 to 37 in less than 20 minutes of mindless Goat murdering. Good luck and happy farming.

Blizzard recently nerfed the Gulp Frog farming method, so this Goat farm is the best thing we have for now.

