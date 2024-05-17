When does the WoW MoP Remix event end?

One of the most unique World of Warcraft events of all time, a modern contextualized version of the Mists of Pandaria (MoP) expansion—called MoP Remix—is now live on retail WoW servers.

Recommended Videos

The quasi-Classic throwback event will last for the better part of the next few months and will hope to keep WoW players’ collective thirst for more content sated until the Worldsoul Saga chapter of the franchise begins later this year with the launch of The War Within.

WoW’s Mists of Pandaria Remix event is available to play with an active subscription, and you can jump into it as a leveling mechanism at the back end of Dragonflight. Here’s how long you have until the Mists Remix event ends.

Mists of Pandaria WoW Remix event end date

If you log onto WoW Dragonflight servers at any point during the Mists Remix event, you won’t be able to miss all of the promo and directory materials pointing you toward making a character and jumping into the reimagined version of the 12-year-old expansion.

At the very top of the character select screen, there is a huge box showing off exactly how many days are left until the end of the Mists of Pandaria Remix event. We’re only one day into the event, and there are still 94 days to go until MoP Remix comes to a close.

There’s a huge countdown to the end of the event at the top of the character select screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ninety-four days from today will be Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, meaning the MoP Remix event will be live on WoW Dragonflight servers throughout the majority of the summer. The game’s next expansion, The War Within, will likely launch at some point in the early fall, with a pre-patch coming shortly before then. The end of MoP Remix (as well as the end of Dragonflight season four) will likely bleed seamlessly into the start of The War Within’s initial patch cycle.

Unlike the recent Plunderstorm event, which was housed under a different tab in the character select screen, you’ll find every resource you need for the Mists Remix event, including all of your Timerunner characters, directly on WoW’s main menu. This is because the characters you create in MoP Remix will be transferable over to the main game when the event comes to a close on Aug. 19.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more