Are there squads in WoW Plunderstorm? Answered

World of Warcraft’s new battle royale mode, Plunderstorm, has completely taken hold of the game’s community, with countless WoW players joining in the action.

The game mode has breathed new life into retail WoW, with many players joining in with their friends. But if you’re loading up Plunderstorm and looking to play with more than just one of your friends at a time, you’re in for some disappointment.

While the idea of a “squad” setting for the mode definitely seems intriguing, there is currently no option to play in a team environment in Plunderstorm. Unfortunately for fans of the franchise, if you’re looking to play WoW Plunderstorm with a group of friends, you’re out of luck. The only modes currently in the WoW battle royale are solos and duos.

But that’s not to say the game mode can’t evolve past its current iteration and add squads at a later date.

Are squads ever coming to WoW Plunderstorm?

The only way squads could be added to Plunderstorm effectively is if Blizzard increased the number of players in a given game. Right now, the cap of 60 players in Plunderstorm would mean there’d only be room for 15 squads, which is not nearly enough. We’d argue that 25 squads of four players each for a total of 100 players would be a solid starting point.

But the Arathi Highlands map is a bit too small to cater to that many teams, so we’d definitely have to move the game elsewhere if Plunderstorm is going to feature a squads mode with 40 extra players. Bigger zones exist in WoW across the board, and if the game mode ever evolves to a point where more players enter the fray, one of those zones—something around the size of Grizzly Hills or the Azure Span—could make for a strong addition to the map pool.

Plunderstorm is a limited-time game mode, with its time on the live WoW servers only lasting about five more weeks. The BR is only scheduled to be in the game until late April or early May, but if it ever comes back in the future, Blizzard could expand upon it.

