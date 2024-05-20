WoW players frustrated with Blizzard’s ‘anti-fun’ response to MoP Remix speedrunning

Only three days after the WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix went live, Blizzard patched a popular farming and speed-leveling method, and players aren’t happy.

The method in question involves killing Gulp Frogs on the Timeless Isle. There’s a spot on the southwest edge of the island where Gulp Frogs spawn, and they give a huge amount of XP, Bronze (the new currency in MoP Remix), and especially Lesser Charms of Good Fortune.

As soon as the event started, players (especially those who played Mists of Pandaria in retail World of Warcraft) flocked to the Timeless Isle to get a jump-start at the new limited-time event. Then, on May 19, Blizzard quietly nerfed the popular farming method only three days after the event went live.

Killing Gulp Frogs no longer works. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players on Reddit voiced their disappointment about the sudden nerf. While it’s safe to say many players weren’t expecting this method to be allowed in MoP Remix for long, they’re still baffled by how fast Blizzard fixed an exploit that’s been in the game for years. Even worse, one of the main points of MoP Remix is that players can quickly level up, which is exactly what they have been doing.

“Remember guys: can’t have fun and everything has to be slow and tedious in a Blizzard game, even in the “speedrunning remix” mode. Exploit early, exploit often, or get fucked,” the Reddit post says. So, why are players frustrated? Sure, they lost an exploit for leveling, but exploits are meant to be patched and Blizzard did just that. So what’s the problem?

There’s always a faster method to level up in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though Mists of Pandaria Remix is supposed to be a fresh take on the classic WoW formula, WoW is still the same game it’s always been, meaning it’s a race to get to the endgame as fast as possible. Players are just doing what the game has been teaching them for years. Why would Blizzard sell level 70 character boosts in their official store (and advertise it heavily) if they cared so much about the leveling process? This leveling isn’t available for the MoP Remix event, but it’s still in the main game, regardless.

While it’s sad to see a popular leveling activity get nerfed, it’s also the nature of a MMORPG like WoW. MoP Remix players simply need to find a new speedrunning method until Blizzard slaps the ‘anti-fun’ label on it too.

