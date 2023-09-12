WoW Hardcore players are all dying due to one common but critical mistake

The whole point of World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is to progress as much as you can without dying, but a lot of players are meeting their demise sooner than expected by making one critical mistake.

Looking over WoW Hardcore clips, I noticed many players suffer a tragic death after they pulled a mob or two mistakenly and then tried to flee, only to run into more mobs. From what I’ve gathered, their initial pull, normally consisting of two or three mobs, could be outplayed using potions and other consumables like Really Sticky Glue.

You can almost see the panic in their eyes, and instead of standing their ground and trying to make the best of a sticky situation, players run and only make the situation worse.

In most of these cases, players could have survived if they properly used their big cooldowns, potions, and other similar items they obtained along their journey. But the moment they start running without strafing and get dazed, there isn’t a force in the universe that can save them.

What I recommend for you to do in these situations is access if you can fight the mobs. If the answer is yes, pop cooldowns, kite, and there’s a decent chance you might actually survive.

But you have to be prepared for critical moments just like these because no matter how careful you are, you will surely over-pull once in a while.

Always hate health potions at hand, have one general plan for your escape if the pull goes south, and don’t be scared to use every tool you have to gain an advantage. For example, when my Shaman gets into trouble, I have health and Swiftness potion, Really Sticky Glue, and my game plan is to pop the speed potion and drop the Earthbind Totem to create distance, and then continue running.

In other words, assess the situation, fight if you can, and don’t be stingy with your cooldowns and potions. But if you’re running for your life, make sure you have an escape plan.

