WoW Hardcore player takes the game to the next level and reaches level 60 naked

Reaching level 60 in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is a quite demanding feat on its own, but for one player, this wasn’t enough. They managed to get to the maximum level completely naked, without spending a single talent point.

On Oct. 15, Reddit user u/Fortunately_Relevant reported they reached level 60 naked, without spending any talents or using professions, trading, and the auction house. Their class of choice for this unique feat was Hunter and in total, it took them seven days, 19 hours, and 35 minutes, or 187 hours to ding the max level.

Related The best professions in WoW Classic Hardcore

“My damage is pretty horrible. It takes quite a while to finish one mob off, especially if you’re grinding mob after mob. The mana struggles do increase,” Fortunately Relevant said.

Unfortunately, this player didn’t confirm they leveled up their abilities, but it’s safe to assume they did because it would be virtually impossible to defeat any mobs with such low damage output.

This is quite an achievement to brag about, especially because not many players reach level 60 at all, let alone reach it entirely naked without spending a single talent point or grouping up.

I believe achieving this wouldn’t be possible with any other classes, except maybe Mage, because you either have to stay in melee range and you’d quickly get beaten down, or you would simply spend too much time killing a mob.

If you’re already bored with Hardcore, here’s an idea for your next playthrough.

About the author