WoW Dragonflight: What item level gear drops in Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope is the main raid in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 that will keep you busy until season four starts. The raid will be available on four different difficulties and each one will drop different item level gear.

Just like any other WoW raid from the past, Amirdrassil will release with the Raid Finder, Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulty on Nov. 14. Since Raid Finder and Normal and significantly easier than Heroic and Normal, the gear dropping from those two difficulties will be drastically lower. Still, the items will be the same, but will just have lower stats and weaker passive abilities.

So, here are all item levels that are dropping in the Amirdrassil raid in Dragonflight.

What item level gear drops in the Amirdrassil raid in WoW Dragonflight?

Raid Finder : item levels 441-450

: item levels 441-450 Normal : item levels 454-463

: item levels 454-463 Heroic : item levels 467-476

: item levels 467-476 Mythic: item levels 480-489

Can you upgrade gear from the Amirdrassil raid in WoW Dragonflight?

All items from Amirdrassil can be upgraded. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Yes, all gear from Amirdrassil can be upgraded. There’s no difference between that gear and the gear you get from Mythic+ dungeons. On top of that, raid bosses in Amirdrassil will drop Dreaming Crests and Flightstones, the currencies necessary for upgrading gear.

But, that’s not all. Amirdrassil will also drop tier gear tokens which, upon using them, will turn into a tier piece.

What’s the ideal item level for each Amirdrassil difficulty in WoW Dragonflight?

Each raiding guild in Dragonflight will have its own unique requirements you need to meet, but having an appropriate average item level is the most common one. Generally, I aim to have an average item level score 10-15 levels below the gear that bosses in the raid drop.

Ideally, your average item level would be:

For Raid Finder: 431-440

For Normal: 444-450

For Heroic: 457-463

For Mythic: 470-484

There’s no harm if you have an item level greater than recommended. Still, there’s no guarantee you’ll be accepted into groups because they could be looking for a different DPS spec or Ahead of the Curve achievement.