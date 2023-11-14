WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete Misfit Dragons

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2, you have plenty of quest chains to complete, including the main questline and the Misfit Dragons, which unlocks the Grotto Netherwing Drake. But starting and finishing this questline might be a bit confusing.

The Misfit Dragons questline in Dragonflight is available on Nov. 14, and no sooner. No matter how far you progress into the main campaign and how high your Renown with the Dream Wardens is, you can’t start this quest chain before that. On top of that, there are additional prerequisites you need to meet to start this chapter of the story.

Here’s how to start and complete the Misfit Dragons questline in Dragonflight.

Prerequisites to start the Misfit Dragons questline in WoW Dragonflight

How to start the Misfit Dragons questline in WoW Dragonflight

The Misfit Dragons questline starts with A Dragon in Hand is Worth Two in the Roost quest, which Wrathion gives you in the Emerald Dream at the Central Encampment (50.8 62.7 coordinates).

Besides that, you’ll have dialogue options to learn a bit more about the Netherwing.

How to complete the Misfit Dragons questline in WoW Dragonflight

Once you’ve picked up A Dragon in Hand is Worth Two in the Roost quest, you’ll know you’re on the right path. All that’s left for you to do is to follow the questline and complete the following quests:

A Dragon in Hand is Worth Two in the Roost

Draconic Diplomacy

Cavern Cleaning

Delectable Delicacies

A Dragon’s Eye View

A Whelping Hand

Home in Time for Tea

The Thorignir

Dragon Keeping

Rewards for completing the Misfit Dragons questline in WoW Dragonflight

Grotto Netherwing Drake is a reward for completing the Misfit Dragons questline. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you complete the chain, you’ll get the Grotto Netherwing Dragonriding drake. Originally, this drake was available in July 2023 via the Trading Post. This is pretty much for players who missed out on the opportunity to get this incredible mount. If you already have the mount, you can still complete the questline.