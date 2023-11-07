WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Grotto Netherwing Drake

Add one more Dragonriding drake to your collection.

Grotto Netherwing Drake is yet another Dragonriding drake available in World of Warcraft Dragonflight you can add to your collection.

Originally available through the Trading Post reward system in July 2023, Grotto Netherwing Drake is available in Patch 10.2 for all those who were too busy at the time. This is yet another Dragonriding drake, and as such, it will have all the abilities and passive of your other drakes.

Here’s how you can get the Grotto Netherwing Drake in Dragonflight.

How to get the Grotto Netherwind Drake in WoW Dragonflight

Misfit Dragon is a questline featuring Wrathion. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you don’t already own Grotto Netherwind Drake, you can get it by completing the Misfit Dragons questline. This questline will be available starting Nov. 14, 2023.

You will get the Grotto Nethwind Drake upon completing the final quest in the chain, Dragon Keeping.

Here’s the list of quests you need to complete to get your lovely new Dragonriding drake:

A Dragon in Hand is Worth Two in the Roost

Draconic Diplomacy

Cavern Cleaning

Delectable Delicacies

A Dragon’s Eye View

A Whelping Hand

Home in Time for Tea

The Thorignir

Dragon Keeping

Can you customize the Grotto Netherwing Drake in WoW Dragonflight?

Yes, you can customize the Grotto Nethwind Drake in Dragonflight. Originally, you couldn’t customize it when you got it after completing the July Trading Post activities, but Blizzard is enabling that option in Patch 10.2.

Can you get Grotto Netherwing Drake later in WoW Dragonflight?

Yes, you can get the Grotto Netherwing Drake later. You don’t have to rush Patch 10.2 because it will stay in the game as a permanent quest and you can easily do the quest at your leisure.

This also means that all customizations will also be available even after Dragonflight ends and you can grab them if you missed any.