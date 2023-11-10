WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete A Dragon in Hand is Worth Two in the Roost quest

There’s lots of killing and collecting in the World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s new Emerald Dream zone. But can we just stop and talk about things every now and then? We can, and that’s exactly what we do in A Dragon in Hand is Worth Two in the Roost quest.

If you’ve been following the story campaign in WoW Dragonflight prior to the update, you’ll likely know about some key figures like Wrathion, the black prince, and one of the last few remaining black dragons on Azeroth. Wrathion has a few quests for you in the Emerald Dream.

Requirements for A Dragon in Hand is Worth Two in the Roost quest in WoW Dragonflight

Before you can start this quest, you’re going to need a few things:

A level 70 character – To even get the quest to enter the Emerald Dream, you’ll need to have a max-level (70) character. If you aren’t max level yet, get out there and get those last few levels.

– To even get the quest to enter the Emerald Dream, you’ll need to have a max-level (70) character. If you aren’t max level yet, get out there and get those last few levels. Access to Emerald Dream – Once you hit max level, you will immediately get a quest that opens the way to the Emerald Dream. Complete this questline, go through the portal, and enjoy the lovely new zone.

Where to start A Dragon in Hand is Worth Two in the Roost quest in WoW Dragonflight

Quest location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The quest starts at Central Encampment, Amidrassil. Go to coordinates x50.8 y62.7, and you should see Wrathion overlooking a pond with a small island in the middle. Merithra the Dreamer and Alexstraza will also be next to him.

Talk to Wrathion to start the quest. You should see a dialogue option: “Tell me of the Netherwing.” Wrathion will explain how he doesn’t know much about them other than that they were created by fusing nether energies with black dragon eggs. Since Wrathion is also a black dragon born from a black dragon egg, he is somewhat related to the Netherwing.

More importantly, once Wrathion tells you this, you’ll have completed the requirements for finishing the quest. Talk to him again or select the “Let’s talk about something else” option, and you should see an option to finish the quest. That’s it.

Wrathion. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Spider YouTube

What is the reward for finishing A Dragon in Hand is Worth Two in the Roost quest in WoW Dragonflight?

Your reward for finishing this two-second quest is a whopping 23 gold and nine silver pieces (not even enough to cover gear repairs). More importantly, finishing this quest unlocks the Draconic Diplomacy quest, which continues the story.

And that’s all there is to it. Sure, it’s a quick quest, but it’s also the start of a much larger questline. Have fun adventuring in Emerald Dream and say hi to Wrathion for me.