WoW Dragonflight: How to get Dream Infusion

Blizzard Entertainment trimmed down the number of currencies in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2, but you still have currencies like Dream Infusion that will, if you play your cards right, get you a mount.

Dream Infusion is a special currency you’ll gather in the Emerald Dream which you’ll use to purchase mounts and pets from Elianna, an NPC in the zone. But, before you can start collecting Dream Infusions and creatures of the Emerald Dream, there are a couple of requirements you need to meet first.

So, here’s how you can get Dream Infusion in Dragonflight.

Dream Infusion in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Dream Infusion is a special feature in the Emerald Dream where Elianna allows you to purchase mounts and pets for the Dream Infusion currency. But you’ll need to first unlock the Dream Warden reputation and reach level five Renown with this faction. The feature that unlocks Dream Infused pets and mounts is called In Touch With Nature. By doing this, you’ll unlock this feature on your alts too.

You can start gathering Dream Infusions after you complete the Mean Green Infusion Machine and Green Dream Team quests from Elianna.

After you complete these quests you’ll get a Dream Energy bar underneath Elliana’s plate name that you’ll need to fill up to get your next Dream Infusion. Normally, this bar will be under Elliana, but you can track it anywhere in the world with this WeakAura.

How to get Dream Infusion in WoW Dragonflight

To get one Dream Infusion, you need to unlock the Dream Infusion system by reaching level five Renown with the Dream Wardens, completing the above-mentioned quests, and collecting 7000 Dream Energy. Once you fill-up the bar, you’ll have to complete a daily quest, Dream Infusion.

You will also get one Dream Infusion by reaching level 18 Renown with the Dream Wardens for free.

It’s important to note you can only hold one Dream Infusion in your inventory and you can’t get the next one until you spend it.

How to get Dream Energy in WoW Dragonflight

Elliana will be the main NPC you need to interact with for Dream Infusions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a wide variety of ways that can get you Dream Energy for Dream Infusions. Dream Energy won’t be shared among your characters, and each one will have to grind separately.

The best ways to farm Dream Energy were figured out by avid PTR tester, Lazy. So, here are all the ways you can get Dream Energy:

Amount of earned Dream Energy Category Explanation 3500 Paragon reputation chest Open an Overflowing Dream Warden Trove 1000 / 500 / 100 Weekly quests Open the Satchel of Dreams reward from A Worthy Ally: Dream Wardens quest. Open the Harvested Dreamseed Cache reward from the quest Blooming DreamseedsComplete the Great Crates! and Crate of the Art quests 500 Main campaign Complete the final quests of each chapter 400 / 325 Side quests The quest chains that start with the following quests:

A Dragon in Hand is Worth Two in the Roost, Trouble at the Tree, The Q’onzu Query, The Dryad Garden, Sky Mother’s Ire, A Call to Aid, Memory of the Dreamer, A Sleepy Search, and Burning Out 300 / 50 / five Emerald Bounty(Growing Dreamseeds) Contribute to the Emerald Bounty with Emerald Dewdrops, and earn Emerald Blooms. There are Large, Medium, and Small Emerald Blooms and each one will give Dream Energy. 200 / 50 Superbloom /Emerald Frenzy Complete Superbloom and Emerald Frenzy events. Opening chests from the Superbloom also awards Dream Energy. For Emerald Frenzy, you’ll earn Dream Energy if you kill a rare, Surging Lasher. 100 / 50 World quests Elite world quests award 100 Dream Energy, and regular ones give 50. 50 / 25 Treasures 50 Dream Energy for most treasures that can be looted only once per character, and 25 for treasures that can be opened multiple times. 50 / 25 Defeating rares Killing rares awards either 50 or 25 Dream Energy. Two Defeating creatures in the Emerald Dream Opening a Renewed Dream and defeating creatures in the Emerald Dream.

List of Dream Infused mounts and pets in WoW Dragonflight

Using the Dream Infusion system, you can only get the Dream Infused version of mounts and pets you already own. These mounts and pets will be translucent and glowing green. You won’t lose your old mounts and pets when you purchase a Dream Infused edition of them, but you will get that mount on top of that.

Here’s the list of all six Dream Infused mounts you can get:

Salatrancer

Stargrazer

Talont

Delugen

Imagiwing

Mammyth

Here’s the list of all seven Dream Infused pets:

Snore

Dreamborne Scarab

Dreamhoof

Drowsey

Memorie

Reverie

Somnolet

Where to find Elliana in WoW Dragonflight

Elliana is in the Central Encampment in the Emerald Dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Elliana is located in the Emerald Dream, in the Central Encampment at the 50.19, 61.83 coordinates. She will be there even if you don’t unlock the Dream Infusions feature, but you can only start interacting with her only after you reach level five Renown with the Dream Wardens.