WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete the Great Crates! quest

World of Warcraft Dragonflight players have a ton of unique activities to do in the Emerald Dream, including farming reputation with the Dream Wardens. One of the great ways to farm reputation with the newly befriended faction is the Great Crates! quest.

The Great Crates! quest is a fairly straightforward quest that tasks you with getting one shipment of goods for Eran’nda. But you’re probably wondering what a shipment of goods is, how you can get it, and how you can deliver it.

Here is how you can start and complete the Great Crates! quest in Dragonflight.

How to start the Great Crates! quest in WoW Dragonflight

Great Crates! is a regular quest that starts with Eran’nda in the Emerald Dream at the 52. 63, 62.58 coordinates. To get this quest, you need to unlock the Dream Wardens reputation.

She asks you to pack one shipment of goods with Vashonir in the Central Encampment. Just talk to her, and click the Accept button to start the quest.

How to complete the Great Crates! quest in WoW Dragonflight

Eran’nda and Vashonir are standing next to each other in the Central Encampment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the shipment of goods for Eran’nda, you need to talk to Vashonir, right next to her. Vashonir will offer to craft one shipment of goods based on your professions. You’ll need to invest the materials you normally gather or use to craft items for your profession. For example, if you’re a Herbalist and a Miner, Vashonir can craft Ore Shipment and Uncommon Herb Shipment. Besides that, Vashonir offers you craft shipments based on your secondary professions, like Cooking and Fishing.

It really doesn’t matter which shipment you choose, as long as you have the materials to craft it and you give it to Eran’nda once you finish crafting it with Vashonir.

I advise you to use the materials you don’t actually need or those materials you were planning to sell anyway.

Eran’nda will first ask for one shipment, and in the follow-up quest, Crate of the Art, she will ask for five more. I suggest you choose your cheapest option, and immediately craft six of those.

All shipments you can craft for the Great Crates! quest in WoW Dragonflight

Cloth Shipment: 125 Tattered Wildercloth, 25 Wildercloth, 15 Chromatic Dust, three Vibrant Shard

125 Tattered Wildercloth, 25 Wildercloth, 15 Chromatic Dust, three Vibrant Shard Food Shipment: 15 Ribbed Mollusk Meat, 15 Basilisk Eggs, 15 Bruffalon Flank, 15 Mighty Mammoth Ribs, 15 Burly Bear Hunch

15 Ribbed Mollusk Meat, 15 Basilisk Eggs, 15 Bruffalon Flank, 15 Mighty Mammoth Ribs, 15 Burly Bear Hunch Rare Gem Shipment: 25 Nozdorite

25 Nozdorite Islefin Dorado Shipment: Five Islefin Dorado, 15 Pebbled Rock Salts, 15 Assorted Exotic Spices

Five Islefin Dorado, 15 Pebbled Rock Salts, 15 Assorted Exotic Spices Serevite Shipment: One Serevite ore, one Awakened Earth, one Awakened Fire

One Serevite ore, one Awakened Earth, one Awakened Fire Diamond Shipment: One Illimited Diamond

One Illimited Diamond Uncommon Herbs Shipment: One Saxifrage/ Bubble Poppy/ Writhebark, one Awakened Frost, one Awakened Air

One Saxifrage/ Bubble Poppy/ Writhebark, one Awakened Frost, one Awakened Air Skin Shipment: 15 Flawless Proto Dragon Scale, 15 Cystalspine Fur

15 Flawless Proto Dragon Scale, 15 Cystalspine Fur Hide Shipment: 10 Fire-Infused Hide, five Pristine Voquin Horn

Reward for completing the Great Crates quest in WoW Dragonflight