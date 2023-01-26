WoW devs show off Heritage Armor and detail plans for Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7

Blizzard Entertainment has shown off the upcoming Heritage Armor for Humans and Orcs and outlined plans for World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7.

We’d been playing with the Revival Catalyst and our first pieces of crafted gear for only a couple of hours when Blizzard came out of the blue bragging about thematic Orc and Human Heritage Armors on Jan. 25. Designed in the spirit of the Horde and the Alliance, the heritage armor fully encapsulates what it means to be each class. While Humans will proudly wear the blue and gold colors with a lion crest, Orcs are getting dark red Heritage armor with the Horde’s signature spikes and skulls to top that all off.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Aside from the Heritage armors, the World of Warcraft team revealed the Monk class will expand to Goblin, Lightforged Draenei, and Worgen. Initially, Pandarens, Dwarves, Humans, Blood Elves, Taurens, Undead, Draenei, Gnomes, Night Elves, Orcs, and Trolls could learn the way of Chi and become a Monk. With Goblin, Lightforged Draenei, and Worgen now becoming Monks, it looks like all races will eventually absorb the teachings of the monastery.

Patch 10.07 will also have us travel back to the starting zone of Dracthyr Evokers to learn more about “the troubles left behind by the meddling of the Primalists and the chaos they’ve left behind among the elements,” according to Blizzard. There, we’ll find new bosses and objectives, more storms, and new loot.

To top that all off, Blizzard is adding new rewards for all those who have friends outside WoW. In other words, new rewards to the Recruit A Friend program that lets you bring new and returning friends to the game.