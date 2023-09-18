WoW Classic players claim one class brings out the worst in everyone

World of Warcraft Classic has nine classes in total, each more unique and flavorful than the last. But, one class stands out time and time again as the one that brings out the worst in any player that picks it up.

After three days of getting camped by geared level 60 Rogues, one player put together a post on WoW’s subreddit on Sept. 17 saying what all fans think—this class is designed for trolling and griefing players.

“There were two Rogues in Un’Goro Crater encampment last night for four consecutive hours. Saturday night and these dudes are sitting there camping level 50s to the point I couldn’t turn in a single quest. I left and came back FOUR HOURS later and the same dudes are just sitting there. Not questing, not killing mobs, not doing anything productive, just griefing low-level players,” one frustrated player wrote.

This stereotype goes even deeper because I have oftentimes seen Rogues using Sap on me just to steal a chest in front of me or Distract me when I’m taking a risky jump so that I land on a different spot and die. Simply put, the class is perfectly designed for griefing and trolling, and that’s why it attracts such players.

“They’re not bad people because they’re Rogues. They’re Rogues because they’re bad people,” another player explained.

This is not any different in Dragonflight, where Rogues will simply Vanish when a pull goes south, or sneak past you to steal that sweet chest full of rewards while you’re stuck trying to down an elite mob guarding it.

In the end, it’s not that the class is making the players this way, but it’s the fans themselves. The class only emphasizes this fantasy and Rogues will always be like that.

