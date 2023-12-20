WoW Classic Hardcore self-found mode release window and speculation

Blizzard released its 2024 roadmap for World of Warcraft on Dec. 19, including Classic Hardcore—and the game is about to receive some highly-anticipated updates, like the self-found mode (SSF).

WoW Classic Hardcore’s self-found mode takes the game to the next level. In the self-found mode, you won’t be able to group up with other players in the open world, trade with them, use the auction house, or mail. The only exception for grouping with others is dungeons.

Self-found mode originated from games like EverQuest, and it’s on its way to WoW Classic Hardcore. Now, we finally know when we can expect its arrival.

When does WoW Classic Hardcore self-found mode release?

Looking at the 2024 roadmap, the WoW Classic Hardcore self-found mode should be coming to the game somewhere during Winter or Spring. But in the official blog post about new features coming to WoW Classic in 2024, Holly Longdale, executive producer for the game, said self-found mode is coming in February specifically.

In SSF, players are left almost entirely on their own. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“In WoW Classic, we have updates coming for Classic Hardcore with “Self Found” support in February as a new way to challenge players and add a little more hardcore into your Hardcore,” she wrote.

With that in mind, we have less than two months before the self-found mode is launched in WoW Classic Hardcore. It will give players a new way to challenge themselves and see whether they’re truly as hardcore and skilled as they think they are. While it will add some new rules, the original WoW Classic Hardcore rules will still be standard—so dying will mean you’re done and need to start over.