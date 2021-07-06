World of Warcraft’s new Sanctum of Domination raid is now live

Champions of Azeroth, the long wait is finally over. The newest raid in World of Warcraft Shadowlands, the Sanctum of Domination, has arrived.

For months, players have tested their mettle against Sire Denathrius in the Castle Nathria raid. You’ve likely had more than enough time to earn your Ahead of The Curve achievement and are ready to get into a fresh raid. Sanctum of Domination has 10 unique bosses that are eager to welcome you back into the Shadowlands, including Sylvanas Windrunner.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first eight bosses on the normal mode of Sanctum of Domination will drop item level 226 loot, while the last two bosses will drop 233. On Heroic mode, the first eight will drop 239 while the last two grant 246. Finally, for those brave enough to enter Mythic difficulty, the first eight bosses will drop item level 252 loot and 259 for the last two.

Gear isn’t the only thing you can earn in the Sanctum, either. The new raid also includes three new mounts: Sanctum Gloomcharger’s Reins, Vengeance’s Reins (Mythic only), and Bracer of Hrestimorak, which is achievement-based. Players can even earn four new pets: Eye of Allseeing, Eye of Extermination (Mythic only), Irongrasp, and Mawsworn Minion.

The new Sanctum of Domination raid is located in the home of the Jailer, the Maw. Players have spent plenty of time in the Maw up until this point farming Soul Ash and Stygia. To get to the raid, players will need to travel to Desmotaeron within the Maw. There, they’ll find the entrance to the raid, as well as a summoning stone for those unlucky parties without a Warlock.

You can join a group and try to take on the new Sanctum of Domination raid right now.