World of Warcraft Classic is an MMO released by Blizzard Entertainment, which encapsulates what many believe to be the golden era of the popular computer game. Since releasing in 2019, World of Warcraft Classic has cycled through both the vanilla game and Burning Crusade, now retracing its steps back into Wrath of the Lich King for the foreseeable future.

World of Warcraft Classic runs concurrently alongside Blizzard’s retail World of Warcraft title, which is currently on its ninth expansion with the impending release of Dragonflight. While many players continue to play the retail version of the MMO, millions have delved back into the game’s history with even more being attracted by the beloved Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

Much like the retail version, World of Warcraft Classic has various servers players can choose to be a part of, each with its own server type and faction split. These are all of the World of Warcraft Classic servers, their populations, and the faction split.

World of Warcraft Classic server populations (October 2022)

ServerRegionAllianceHordeTotal
AmnennarEU French68348416
ArugalUS Oceanic2,4166,3268,742
AshkandiUS East7931,9892,782
AtieshUS West6,0349166,950
AuberdomeEU French4,9112,4617,372
AzuresongUS West51665581
BenedictionUS East18,786018,786
Bloodsail BuccaneersUS East561176737
EarthfuryUS East35035
EarthshakerEU English8,76508,765
EverlookEU German9,2863779,663
FaerlinaUS East4816,79216,840
FiremawEU English14,9176714,984
GehennasEU English025,64925,649
GolemaggEU English012,64912,649
GrobbulusUS West5,8665,84911,715
LakeshireEU German1,8314802,311
MandokirEU4921,2011,693
MankrikUS West918,6138,704
Mirage RacewayEU English4,8081,9036,711
MograineEU English451,7261,771
MyzraelUS West183320503
Nethergarde KeepEU English1,1057501,855
Old BlanchyUS West537273810
PagleUS East9,248519,299
Pyrewood VillageEU East9,6051169,721
RazorfenEU German1,3093,0014,310
RemulosUS Oceanic2,0485152,563
SulfurasUS East7121,6392,351
SulfuronEU French2,5834,4146,997
TranscendenceEU German0558558
VenoxisEU German2,98511,91614,901
WestfallUS East2,664352,699
WhitemaneUS West859,7709,855
WindseekerUS East1,2031,0052,208
YojambaUS Oceanic1,2852,7183,463