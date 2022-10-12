World of Warcraft Classic is an MMO released by Blizzard Entertainment, which encapsulates what many believe to be the golden era of the popular computer game. Since releasing in 2019, World of Warcraft Classic has cycled through both the vanilla game and Burning Crusade, now retracing its steps back into Wrath of the Lich King for the foreseeable future.

World of Warcraft Classic runs concurrently alongside Blizzard’s retail World of Warcraft title, which is currently on its ninth expansion with the impending release of Dragonflight. While many players continue to play the retail version of the MMO, millions have delved back into the game’s history with even more being attracted by the beloved Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

Much like the retail version, World of Warcraft Classic has various servers players can choose to be a part of, each with its own server type and faction split. These are all of the World of Warcraft Classic servers, their populations, and the faction split.

World of Warcraft Classic server populations (October 2022)