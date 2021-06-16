Where is the entrance to Magtheridon’s Lair in WoW: TBC Classic?

Magtheridon’s Lair is one of the more difficult raids players will encounter during the first phase of WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic. But reaching the entrance to the raid without being summoned by another player can be a challenge in and of itself.

Here’s how to easily reach the entrance to Magtheridon’s Lair in WoW: TBC Classic.

To get to Magtheridon’s Lair, players will first need to approach Hellfire Citadel in Hellfire Peninsula. The citadel is home to several other instances, such as the Blood Furnace and the Shattered Halls. But Magtheridon’s Lair is the only raid instance located in the complex.

Once you reach the citadel, you’ll want to make your way behind Hellfire Citadel toward Hellfire Basin. You might remember this location from questing early on in Hellfire Peninsula. The quest “The Demoniac Scryer” took place in this general area.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The entrance to Magtheridon’s Lair is on the southern side of the citadel. If you’re approaching from either Honor Hold or Thrallmar, you’ll most likely have to pass by the Southern Rampart to reach the entrance to the raid.

Make your way down the southernmost road of the basin, adjacent to the citadel. Eventually, you’ll reach a small canyon sandwiched between some cliffs and the walls of Hellfire Citadel. Follow that road until you reach the entrance to Magtheridon’s Lair.

The precise coordinates for the Magtheridon’s Lair entrance are 46, 52.