When does WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 release?

The next World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch is on the horizon, and it’s coming relatively soon. WoW Patch 10.1.7 will arrive next month, meaning players will only have a few more weeks with Patch 10.1.5.

Don’t worry, though, Patch 10.1.7 isn’t going to be an earth-shattering patch with swaths of new content updates. So, if you’re behind on any of the content that you didn’t grind all the way to completion throughout Patch 10.1 or Patch 10.1.5, you’ll still have time to do all that before the game’s next hugely significant patch—Patch 10.2—arrives in the final quarter of 2023.

Although Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 isn’t going to be as big of a patch, there will still be some nuggets of content worth playing through, including new additions to the expansion’s main campaign, side adventures for fresh sets of heritage armor, as well as new open-world events.

Here’s where you’ll find the exact release date of WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7, as well as the details of the patch’s content.

What is Patch 10.1.7’s release date?

Patch 10.1.7 is coming relatively soon, with a release date of Sept. 5 currently slated for the game’s next update. Throughout Dragonflight, Blizzard has been consistently adding new content to the game on a basis of about every two months, and with Patch 10.1.7, the devs are keeping that release cycle going.

Patch 10.1.5 was released in July, and Patch 10.1 before it came out in May. Blizzard has had a habit of releasing Dragonflight patches on odd-numbered months dating back to the expansion’s release last November. And if that pattern is any indicator, it’s likely that Patch 10.2 will be released this November, two months after the release of Patch 10.1.7.

What’s coming in Patch 10.1.7?

Although Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 isn’t the biggest patch (in fact, it might just be the smallest content update of the expansion so far), there’s still a decent amount of new additions to sink your teeth into. As expected, the main story of the Dragonflight campaign will be continuing in the patch, bringing players further clues regarding the story of Tyr and the Bronze Dragonflight.

Additionally, side quests specifically designed for Night Elves and Undead will yield new sets of race-specific heritage armor. Draenei players will also be able to play through a questline that allows them to unlock customizations for the Eredar appearance.

Finally, new open-world events called “Dreamsurges” will be added in the patch. These events are similar to the Time Rift events of Patch 10.1.5 and will be thematically centered around the Emerald Dream, one of the oldest and most lore-heavy locations in WoW history. What this means for the future of WoW’s story is unclear at this time, although it’s likely that future Dragonflight patches will have some druidic-inspired and Green Dragonflight-focused narratives.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 is currently testable on the WoW Public Test Realm. It will hit the live servers on Sept. 5.

