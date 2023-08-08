WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 finally has a release date

After weeks and weeks of anticipation, you can finally save a date for World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 because Blizzard has revealed the official release date.

Patch 10.1.7 is going live on Sept. 5. The patch sets the stage for the big storylines coming with Patch 10.2 and the new season, additional chapters of the Reforging Tyr questline, and resolutions to the Bronze Dragonflight quests.

But that’s not all, the patch will also split the megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite into two queueable Heroic-difficulty dungeons. The dungeon will still be available on Mythic difficulty every week.

The patch will also introduce new customizations, particularly Man’ari Eredar options for Draenei and elaborate Heritage Armors for the Forsaken and Night Elves.

Blizzard will top that all off with Dreamsurges, new public objectives that will serve as catch-up. These events will drop a special currency which can later be used to enable zone-wide buffs and invasions similar to Time Rifts. We can’t really have an event without rares, so these rares will be dropping tokens similar to the ones we got at the Forbidden Reach.

Although the patch is still quite small and there aren’t many balancing changes like we had with previous patches, I’m really looking forward to the Dreamsurge events to see what other mounts and cosmetics are waiting to be collected.

Patch 10.1.7 is the last minor patch before Patch 10.2 that will bring us a new PvP and Mythic+ season, new raid, zone, and plenty of other content to explore once we’re done with Zaralek Cavern.

About the author