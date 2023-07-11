WoW Dragonflight Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon loot table

Located in the heart of Thaldraszus, Dawn of the Infinite is an eight-man megadungeon that takes us on a journey through time as we try, with “a minimal number of time paradoxes,” to save the timeline. We’re not heroes though, and we won’t be doing all that out of the goodness of our hearts. Instead, we have our eyes on the prize, or simply, the loot.

Dawn of the Infinite has all the loot you could possibly dream of—leather, plate, cloth, mail gear, weapons, and trinkets. On top of all of this, you can find unique weapons in Dawn of the Infinite like Nick of Time and Double Time which have unique abilities like Timestrike and Demonbane.

Related: What item level gear does WoW Dragonflight Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon drop?

No matter if you’ve been eyeing those paradox trinkets or Quantum items just for fresh appearances, here’s all the loot you can find in Dawn of the Infinite.

Table of contents:

Dawn of the Infinite loot table in Dragonflight

Plate drops

Item slot Item name Drops from Wrist Zealous Commander’s Cuffs Chronikar Waist Unwinding Eon Girdle Manifested Timeways Shoulder Dazhak’s Dessicated Wingbones Blight of Galakrond Head Incarnate’s Perceptive Casque Iridikron Feet Marbled Oathstone Greatboots Tyr, the Infinite Keeper Legs Greaves of Parallel Lives Morchie Chest Unceasing Footman’s Breastplate Time-Lost Battlefield Hands Displaced Trooper’s Gauntlets Chrono-Lord Deios

Mail drops

Item slot Item name Drops from Legs Timeways Intruder’s Greaves Chronikar Wrist Timeway Sojourner’s Bracelet Manifested Timeways Head Loszkeleth’s Blighted Skullhelm Blight of Galakrond Hands Stonecracker Knuckles Iridikron Chest Temple Acolyte’s Uniform Tyr, the Infinite Keeper Waist Reality-Warping Waistband Morchie Feet Grunt’s Eternal Treads Time-Lost Battlefield Shoulder Chrono-Lord’s Wingspan Chrono-Lord Deios

Leather drops

Item slot Item name Drops from Feet Vigorous Sandstompers Chronikar Hands Fading Chronogrips Manifested Timeways Chest Ahnzon’s Corroded Carapace Blight of Galakrond Legs Galakrond’s Voracious Hide Iridikron Shoulder Titanic Shouldersparks Tyr, the Infinite Keeper Wrist Chronomancer’s Stasis Shackles Morchie Head Hood of Perpetual Conflict Time-Lost Battlefield Waist Belt of the Eternal Struggle Chrono-Lord Deios

Cloth drops

Item slot Item name Drops from Chest Bronze Defender’s Vesture Chronikar Waist Mobius Strap Manifested Timeways Feet Imbued Frostweave Slippers Blight of Galakrond Shoulder Mantle of Meticulous Plans Iridikron Head Crown of the Infinite Lord Tyr, the Infinite Keeper Hands Familiar’s Frayed Gloves Morchie Wrist Arathi Field Bandages Time-Lost Battlefield Legs Leggings of the New Dawn Chrono-Lord Deios

Trinkets

Item name Main stats Effects Drops from Accelerating Sandglass Strenght/Agility Equip: Your attacks drain the hourglass, giving you a chance to gain 100 Haste up to 100 times before the sand runs out. Once the glass is empty, your next offensive ability performs a flurry of Accelerated Strikes, dealing 3,907 Physical damage per stack and flipping the Hourglass to begin the cycle anew. Manifested Timeways Prophetic Stonescales Strenght/Agility Equip: Sustaining Fatal damage throws you 10 seconds into the past, restoring up to 778,892 health lost during that time. For the next 12 sec, your Haste is increased by 2.914 and enemies responsible for your untimely demise deal 20 percent less damage to you. This effect can only occur once every 8 min. Iridikron Echoing Tyrstone Intellect Use: Activate the Tyrstone, recording 30 percent of your healing done over the next 10 sec, up to 135,457 healing done. (Two minutes cooldown)Equip: Whenever you or one of your allies falls below 35 percent health, the Tyrstone will summon an echo of your past self, healing them and nearby allies for the stored amount and granting 225 Haste for 15 sec before the record is lost. Tyr, the Infinite Keeper Time-Thief’s Gambit Intellect Use: “Borrow” power from an alternate timeline for personal gain, increasing your Haste by 1,909 for 15 sec and triggering a Paradox two min later.If the Paradox arrives, you will be frozen in time, completely unable to act or move for five seconds. Killing enemies steals their remaining time to partially delay the Paradox by 15 sec, with major enemies restoring the timeline completely. (One min cooldown) Morchie Mirror of Fractured Tomorrows Strenght/Agility/Intellect Use: Gaze into the mirror’s depths, inviting a version of your future self to fight alongside you for 20 sec, casting spells based on your role. In addition, you grant yourself 3,009 of your highest secondary stat. (Three minutes cooldown) Chrono-Lord Deios

Divergent items

Item slot Unique stat Item name Drops from Feet 485 Spirit Imbued Frostweave Slippers Blight of Galakrond Warglaive 315 Timestrike Double Time Chronikar Dagger 315 Timestrike Nick of Time Manifested Timeways Gun 315 Timestrike Traveler’s Timesplitter Morchie Axe 286 Demonbane Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief Time-Lost Battlefield Sword 237 Scourgebane Quel’Zaram, High Blade of the Lion Time-Lost Battlefield Staff N/A Iridal, the Earth’s Master Iridikron Mace N/A The Infinite Hand Tyr, the Infinite Keeper

Quantum items

Quantum items from Dawn of the Infinite drop from Chrono-Lord Deios, the final boss of the dungeon, and they will, upon use, grant you one appearance “from the Past” you haven’t collected.

Quantum Greatsword

Quantum Shoulders

Quantum Warglaives

Quantum Crossbow

Quantum Polearm

Quantum Sword

Quantum Staff

Quantum Bow

Quantum Headpiece

Quantum Knuckles

Quantum Axe

Quantum Knife

Quantum Firearm

Quantum Greataxe

Quantum Shield

Quantum Mace

Quantum Wand

Quantum Legs

Quantum Gloves

Quantum Chestpiece

Quantum Greathammer

Quantum Focus

Ensemble

Ensemble: Infinite Acolyte’s Regalia is an ensemble that will be awarded to you once you complete the Put That Thing Back Where It Came From achievement. It tasks you with defeating all bosses and carrying four time-lost artifacts through the Dawn of the Infinite dungeon and restoring them without anyone dying along the way.

Dragonriding customizations

Renewed Proto-Drake: Infinite Scales

Windborne Velocidrake: Infinite Scales

Highland Drake: Infinite Scales

Cliffside Wylderdrake: Infinite Scales

Winding Slitherdrake: Infinite Scales

About the author