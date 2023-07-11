WoW Dragonflight Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon loot table

Located in the heart of Thaldraszus, Dawn of the Infinite is an eight-man megadungeon that takes us on a journey through time as we try, with “a minimal number of time paradoxes,” to save the timeline. We’re not heroes though, and we won’t be doing all that out of the goodness of our hearts. Instead, we have our eyes on the prize, or simply, the loot.
Dawn of the Infinite has all the loot you could possibly dream of—leather, plate, cloth, mail gear, weapons, and trinkets. On top of all of this, you can find unique weapons in Dawn of the Infinite like Nick of Time and Double Time which have unique abilities like Timestrike and Demonbane.
No matter if you’ve been eyeing those paradox trinkets or Quantum items just for fresh appearances, here’s all the loot you can find in Dawn of the Infinite.
Table of contents:
- Dawn of the Infinite loot table in Dragonflight
Plate drops
|Item slot
|Item name
|Drops from
|Wrist
|Zealous Commander’s Cuffs
|Chronikar
|Waist
|Unwinding Eon Girdle
|Manifested Timeways
|Shoulder
|Dazhak’s Dessicated Wingbones
|Blight of Galakrond
|Head
|Incarnate’s Perceptive Casque
|Iridikron
|Feet
|Marbled Oathstone Greatboots
|Tyr, the Infinite Keeper
|Legs
|Greaves of Parallel Lives
|Morchie
|Chest
|Unceasing Footman’s Breastplate
|Time-Lost Battlefield
|Hands
|Displaced Trooper’s Gauntlets
|Chrono-Lord Deios
Mail drops
|Item slot
|Item name
|Drops from
|Legs
|Timeways Intruder’s Greaves
|Chronikar
|Wrist
|Timeway Sojourner’s Bracelet
|Manifested Timeways
|Head
|Loszkeleth’s Blighted Skullhelm
|Blight of Galakrond
|Hands
|Stonecracker Knuckles
|Iridikron
|Chest
|Temple Acolyte’s Uniform
|Tyr, the Infinite Keeper
|Waist
|Reality-Warping Waistband
|Morchie
|Feet
|Grunt’s Eternal Treads
|Time-Lost Battlefield
|Shoulder
|Chrono-Lord’s Wingspan
|Chrono-Lord Deios
Leather drops
|Item slot
|Item name
|Drops from
|Feet
|Vigorous Sandstompers
|Chronikar
|Hands
|Fading Chronogrips
|Manifested Timeways
|Chest
|Ahnzon’s Corroded Carapace
|Blight of Galakrond
|Legs
|Galakrond’s Voracious Hide
|Iridikron
|Shoulder
|Titanic Shouldersparks
|Tyr, the Infinite Keeper
|Wrist
|Chronomancer’s Stasis Shackles
|Morchie
|Head
|Hood of Perpetual Conflict
|Time-Lost Battlefield
|Waist
|Belt of the Eternal Struggle
|Chrono-Lord Deios
Cloth drops
|Item slot
|Item name
|Drops from
|Chest
|Bronze Defender’s Vesture
|Chronikar
|Waist
|Mobius Strap
|Manifested Timeways
|Feet
|Imbued Frostweave Slippers
|Blight of Galakrond
|Shoulder
|Mantle of Meticulous Plans
|Iridikron
|Head
|Crown of the Infinite Lord
|Tyr, the Infinite Keeper
|Hands
|Familiar’s Frayed Gloves
|Morchie
|Wrist
|Arathi Field Bandages
|Time-Lost Battlefield
|Legs
|Leggings of the New Dawn
|Chrono-Lord Deios
Trinkets
|Item name
|Main stats
|Effects
|Drops from
|Accelerating Sandglass
|Strenght/Agility
|Equip: Your attacks drain the hourglass, giving you a chance to gain 100 Haste up to 100 times before the sand runs out. Once the glass is empty, your next offensive ability performs a flurry of Accelerated Strikes, dealing 3,907 Physical damage per stack and flipping the Hourglass to begin the cycle anew.
|Manifested Timeways
|Prophetic Stonescales
|Strenght/Agility
|Equip: Sustaining Fatal damage throws you 10 seconds into the past, restoring up to 778,892 health lost during that time. For the next 12 sec, your Haste is increased by 2.914 and enemies responsible for your untimely demise deal 20 percent less damage to you. This effect can only occur once every 8 min.
|Iridikron
|Echoing Tyrstone
|Intellect
|Use: Activate the Tyrstone, recording 30 percent of your healing done over the next 10 sec, up to 135,457 healing done. (Two minutes cooldown)Equip: Whenever you or one of your allies falls below 35 percent health, the Tyrstone will summon an echo of your past self, healing them and nearby allies for the stored amount and granting 225 Haste for 15 sec before the record is lost.
|Tyr, the Infinite Keeper
|Time-Thief’s Gambit
|Intellect
|Use: “Borrow” power from an alternate timeline for personal gain, increasing your Haste by 1,909 for 15 sec and triggering a Paradox two min later.If the Paradox arrives, you will be frozen in time, completely unable to act or move for five seconds. Killing enemies steals their remaining time to partially delay the Paradox by 15 sec, with major enemies restoring the timeline completely. (One min cooldown)
|Morchie
|Mirror of Fractured Tomorrows
|Strenght/Agility/Intellect
|Use: Gaze into the mirror’s depths, inviting a version of your future self to fight alongside you for 20 sec, casting spells based on your role. In addition, you grant yourself 3,009 of your highest secondary stat. (Three minutes cooldown)
|Chrono-Lord Deios
Divergent items
|Item slot
|Unique stat
|Item name
|Drops from
|Feet
|485 Spirit
|Imbued Frostweave Slippers
|Blight of Galakrond
|Warglaive
|315 Timestrike
|Double Time
|Chronikar
|Dagger
|315 Timestrike
|Nick of Time
|Manifested Timeways
|Gun
|315 Timestrike
|Traveler’s Timesplitter
|Morchie
|Axe
|286 Demonbane
|Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief
|Time-Lost Battlefield
|Sword
|237 Scourgebane
|Quel’Zaram, High Blade of the Lion
|Time-Lost Battlefield
|Staff
|N/A
|Iridal, the Earth’s Master
|Iridikron
|Mace
|N/A
|The Infinite Hand
|Tyr, the Infinite Keeper
Quantum items
Quantum items from Dawn of the Infinite drop from Chrono-Lord Deios, the final boss of the dungeon, and they will, upon use, grant you one appearance “from the Past” you haven’t collected.
- Quantum Greatsword
- Quantum Shoulders
- Quantum Warglaives
- Quantum Crossbow
- Quantum Polearm
- Quantum Sword
- Quantum Staff
- Quantum Bow
- Quantum Headpiece
- Quantum Knuckles
- Quantum Axe
- Quantum Knife
- Quantum Firearm
- Quantum Greataxe
- Quantum Shield
- Quantum Mace
- Quantum Wand
- Quantum Legs
- Quantum Gloves
- Quantum Chestpiece
- Quantum Greathammer
- Quantum Focus
Ensemble
Ensemble: Infinite Acolyte’s Regalia is an ensemble that will be awarded to you once you complete the Put That Thing Back Where It Came From achievement. It tasks you with defeating all bosses and carrying four time-lost artifacts through the Dawn of the Infinite dungeon and restoring them without anyone dying along the way.
Dragonriding customizations
- Renewed Proto-Drake: Infinite Scales
- Windborne Velocidrake: Infinite Scales
- Highland Drake: Infinite Scales
- Cliffside Wylderdrake: Infinite Scales
- Winding Slitherdrake: Infinite Scales