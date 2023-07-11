WoW Dragonflight Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon loot table

Keep your eyes on the prize!

Iridikron in Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in Patch 10.1.5
Located in the heart of Thaldraszus, Dawn of the Infinite is an eight-man megadungeon that takes us on a journey through time as we try, with “a minimal number of time paradoxes,” to save the timeline. We’re not heroes though, and we won’t be doing all that out of the goodness of our hearts. Instead, we have our eyes on the prize, or simply, the loot.

Dawn of the Infinite has all the loot you could possibly dream of—leather, plate, cloth, mail gear, weapons, and trinkets. On top of all of this, you can find unique weapons in Dawn of the Infinite like Nick of Time and Double Time which have unique abilities like Timestrike and Demonbane.

No matter if you’ve been eyeing those paradox trinkets or Quantum items just for fresh appearances, here’s all the loot you can find in Dawn of the Infinite.

Table of contents:

Dawn of the Infinite loot table in Dragonflight

Plate drops

Item slotItem nameDrops from
WristZealous Commander’s CuffsChronikar
WaistUnwinding Eon GirdleManifested Timeways
ShoulderDazhak’s Dessicated WingbonesBlight of Galakrond
HeadIncarnate’s Perceptive CasqueIridikron
FeetMarbled Oathstone GreatbootsTyr, the Infinite Keeper
LegsGreaves of Parallel LivesMorchie
ChestUnceasing Footman’s BreastplateTime-Lost Battlefield
HandsDisplaced Trooper’s GauntletsChrono-Lord Deios

Mail drops

Item slotItem nameDrops from
LegsTimeways Intruder’s GreavesChronikar
WristTimeway Sojourner’s BraceletManifested Timeways
HeadLoszkeleth’s Blighted SkullhelmBlight of Galakrond
HandsStonecracker KnucklesIridikron
ChestTemple Acolyte’s UniformTyr, the Infinite Keeper
WaistReality-Warping WaistbandMorchie
FeetGrunt’s Eternal TreadsTime-Lost Battlefield
ShoulderChrono-Lord’s WingspanChrono-Lord Deios

Leather drops

Item slotItem nameDrops from 
FeetVigorous SandstompersChronikar
HandsFading ChronogripsManifested Timeways
ChestAhnzon’s Corroded CarapaceBlight of Galakrond
LegsGalakrond’s Voracious HideIridikron
ShoulderTitanic ShouldersparksTyr, the Infinite Keeper
WristChronomancer’s Stasis ShacklesMorchie
HeadHood of Perpetual ConflictTime-Lost Battlefield
WaistBelt of the Eternal StruggleChrono-Lord Deios

Cloth drops

Item slotItem nameDrops from
ChestBronze Defender’s VestureChronikar
WaistMobius StrapManifested Timeways
FeetImbued Frostweave SlippersBlight of Galakrond
ShoulderMantle of Meticulous PlansIridikron
HeadCrown of the Infinite LordTyr, the Infinite Keeper
HandsFamiliar’s Frayed GlovesMorchie
WristArathi Field BandagesTime-Lost Battlefield
LegsLeggings of the New DawnChrono-Lord Deios

Trinkets

Item nameMain statsEffectsDrops from
Accelerating SandglassStrenght/AgilityEquip: Your attacks drain the hourglass, giving you a chance to gain 100 Haste up to 100 times before the sand runs out. Once the glass is empty, your next offensive ability performs a flurry of Accelerated Strikes, dealing 3,907 Physical damage per stack and flipping the Hourglass to begin the cycle anew.Manifested Timeways
Prophetic StonescalesStrenght/AgilityEquip: Sustaining Fatal damage throws you 10 seconds into the past, restoring up to 778,892 health lost during that time. For the next 12 sec, your Haste is increased by 2.914 and enemies responsible for your untimely demise deal 20 percent less damage to you. This effect can only occur once every 8 min.Iridikron
Echoing TyrstoneIntellectUse: Activate the Tyrstone, recording 30 percent of your healing done over the next 10 sec, up to 135,457 healing done. (Two minutes cooldown)Equip: Whenever you or one of your allies falls below 35 percent health, the Tyrstone will summon an echo of your past self, healing them and nearby allies for the stored amount and granting 225 Haste for 15 sec before the record is lost.Tyr, the Infinite Keeper
Time-Thief’s GambitIntellectUse: “Borrow” power from an alternate timeline for personal gain, increasing your Haste by 1,909 for 15 sec and triggering a Paradox two min later.If the Paradox arrives, you will be frozen in time, completely unable to act or move for five seconds. Killing enemies steals their remaining time to partially delay the Paradox by 15 sec, with major enemies restoring the timeline completely. (One min cooldown)Morchie
Mirror of Fractured TomorrowsStrenght/Agility/IntellectUse: Gaze into the mirror’s depths, inviting a version of your future self to fight alongside you for 20 sec, casting spells based on your role. In addition, you grant yourself 3,009 of your highest secondary stat. (Three minutes cooldown)Chrono-Lord Deios

Divergent items

Item slotUnique statItem nameDrops from
Feet485 SpiritImbued Frostweave SlippersBlight of Galakrond
Warglaive315 TimestrikeDouble TimeChronikar
Dagger315 TimestrikeNick of TimeManifested Timeways
Gun315 TimestrikeTraveler’s TimesplitterMorchie
Axe286 DemonbaneGorehowl, Might of the WarchiefTime-Lost Battlefield 
Sword237 ScourgebaneQuel’Zaram, High Blade of the LionTime-Lost Battlefield 
StaffN/AIridal, the Earth’s MasterIridikron
MaceN/AThe Infinite HandTyr, the Infinite Keeper

Quantum items

Quantum items from Dawn of the Infinite drop from Chrono-Lord Deios, the final boss of the dungeon, and they will, upon use, grant you one appearance “from the Past” you haven’t collected.

  • Quantum Greatsword
  • Quantum Shoulders
  • Quantum Warglaives
  • Quantum Crossbow
  • Quantum Polearm
  • Quantum Sword
  • Quantum Staff
  • Quantum Bow
  • Quantum Headpiece
  • Quantum Knuckles
  • Quantum Axe   
  • Quantum Knife
  • Quantum Firearm
  • Quantum Greataxe
  • Quantum Shield
  • Quantum Mace
  • Quantum Wand
  • Quantum Legs
  • Quantum Gloves
  • Quantum Chestpiece
  • Quantum Greathammer
  • Quantum Focus

Ensemble

Ensemble: Infinite Acolyte’s Regalia is an ensemble that will be awarded to you once you complete the Put That Thing Back Where It Came From achievement. It tasks you with defeating all bosses and carrying four time-lost artifacts through the Dawn of the Infinite dungeon and restoring them without anyone dying along the way. 

Dragonriding customizations

  • Renewed Proto-Drake: Infinite Scales
  • Windborne Velocidrake: Infinite Scales
  • Highland Drake: Infinite Scales
  • Cliffside Wylderdrake: Infinite Scales
  • Winding Slitherdrake: Infinite Scales

