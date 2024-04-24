Dilated Eon Canister is a binds-when-picked-up currency tied to the Time Rifts in World of Warcraft Dragonflight season four.

Unlike Dreamsurge Cradle, tied to the Dreamsurge event, Dilated Eon Canister doesn’t specify what it’s for. So, what should you do with Dilated Eon Canister in Dragonflight?

What to do with Dilated Eon Canister in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

Right now, Dilated Eon Canister has no known uses in Dragonflight. It drops from Awakened Time Rifts. Unfortunately, Time Rift vendors in Tyrhold Reservoir don’t sell any items, toys, transmogs, or gear. The vendors are still in their usual spots, at coordinates 51, 56 in Thaldraszus, but if you try to interact with them, they will just ignore you and move on with their day.

They just don’t want to talk to me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I suspect this is a bug, like Dreamsurge Cradle, and a fix is coming. This was probably an oversight by Blizzard Entertainment, as all open-world events on the Dragon Isles got updated with season four. All events now have better rewards that bring you and your alts up to speed in no time.

What will Dilated Eon Canister be used for in WoW Dragonflight?

If you ask me, Dilated Eon Canister will be a currency used to buy gear upgrades from Time Rift vendors. In the past, the currency used to buy gear from these vendors was Dilated Time Capsule. There’s a chance the old gear might still be available in season four, on top of the new armor that could be purchased with Dilated Eon Canister.

Take all this with a grain of salt since we still haven’t got a confirmed use for Dilated Eon Canisters. I recommend leaving it in your inventory or bank for now and picking it up when Blizzard fixes this. Don’t destroy it because it will surely come in handy later.

