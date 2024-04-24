Dreamsurge Cradle is a currency added with World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and many players have no clue what to do with it.

This currency is a reward from the Shaping the Dreamsurge weekly quest from Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem. Dreamsurge Cradle’s description reads that you should go back to the Druid, and he should have a selection of wares that you can exchange for it, but players can’t access his store. Here’s what to do with Dreamsurge Cradle in Dragonflight.

What to do with Dreamsurge Cradle in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

Dreamsurge Cradle is a binds-when-picked-up item you can exchange for Dreambound gear when talking to Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem. The Shaping the Dreamsurge quest is part of the Dreamsurge event, which rotates every week and takes place in a different Dragon Isles zone. The only zones that can be affected are the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. The week of April 22, Dreamsurge is taking place in Ohn’ahran Plains.

At the time of writing, Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem doesn’t sell any items at all, and you can’t access the store. When you interact with him, you can only turn in the quest, and the option “Let me see your wares” isn’t available.

Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem is always in the zone affected by Dreamsurge. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is, most likely, a bug, and Blizzard will fix it soon. Some players have also reported that the Time Rift vendors are disabled, and you can’t buy any goodies from them either.

For now, I recommend you hold onto Dreamsurge Cradles and leave them in your bank or inventory. Blizzard will surely fix it or post news about it if the devs plan for you to use it later in the season. I suspect Dreamsurge Cradles should be available immediately, not in the next couple of weeks.

Once enabled, you can exchange Dreamsurge Cradle for a piece of Dreambound gear. Unfortunately, item levels and type of this gear (soul-bound or account-wide) are still a mystery.

