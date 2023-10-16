Dreamsurge events in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 don’t have too many rewards attached to them outside of catch-up gear, but WoW completionists are, at the very least, going to want to give them a shot due to the achievements they yield.

Dreamsurges, which require you to fight back the Druids of the Flame and their forces in various locations throughout the Dragon Isles, are one of the newest open-world activities in WoW. One of the easiest achievements you can pick up by participating in them is called “Dream Shaper.” This achievement simply requires you to complete the quest, “Shaping the Dreamsurge,” which can be completed in a little under an hour, or quicker if you’re an extremely efficient WoW grinder.

Here’s how to complete the quest Shaping the Dreamsurge in WoW Dragonflight and get the Dream Shaper achievement for yourself.

How to get the Dream Shaper achievement in WoW Dragonflight

It shouldn’t take you too long to get the Dream Shaper achievement. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shaping the Dreamsurge can be picked up from Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem. His location changes each week depending on where the Dreamsurge is during that weekly reset, although you can always see where an active Dreamsurge is taking place on your world map. Head to the active zone and speak with Hamuul to start the quest. If you’re looking for a fresher experience with Dreamsurges and haven’t done any of the open-world content associated with them, a breadcrumb quest is given out by Hamuul Runetotem in the center of Valdrakken.

Shaping the Dreamsurge, and by proxy, the Dream Shaper achievement, requires you to collect 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence. This item can be farmed pretty effectively just by spending time in a zone where a Dreamsurge is taking place. The best ways to farm Dreamsurge Coalescence are to defeat empowered rare enemies, close Waking Dream portals, and complete world quests in the zone where the Dreamsurge is taking place.

If you’re looking to complete the quest and get the Dream Shaper achievement, you should be actively flying around the Dreamsurge zone looking for activities to complete. The easiest way to see what’s available to you is to hover over the Dreamsurge icon on your zone map and complete any objective that’s outlined in green.

When farming for rares, you’ll get a pop-up notification in the middle of your screen alerting you when a rare enemy is being empowered by the Dreamsurge. Open up your map when you see this alert and head to where the rare enemy spawns on your map. You should pivot your search to look for any Waking Dream portals that pop up, with a new one guaranteed to spawn every 30 minutes. A timer for Waking Dream portals can be seen underneath Naralex at the Dreamsurge vendor hub.

Focus on closing a Waking Dream portal and defeating the commander that emerges from the portal at the end of the open-world quest. Playing through the entirety of that scenario will grant you 40 Dreamsurge Coalescence. If you combine that with just one empowered rare spawn, you’ll already be well past the halfway mark toward the 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence you need to complete Shaping the Dreamsurge.

You need to destroy portals and kill enemies during Dreamsurges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In between your hunt for empowered rares and Waking Dream portals, you should be completing any and all world quests in the zone where the Dreamsurge is occurring. Completing a world quest in a Dreamsurge zone will net you 10 Dreamsurge Coalescence, and each zone in the Dragon Isles has more than enough world quests in them to push you past the objective number.

Upon earning 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence, return to Hamuul Runetotem. After turning in the quest “Shaping the Dreamsurge,” you’ll be rewarded with a Dreamsurge Chrysalis, which can be traded in for a piece of item-level 415, Champion-track gear, as well as 10 Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments.

More importantly, completing the quest for the first time on any of your characters will reward you with the Dream Shaper achievement.

