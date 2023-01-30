Tired of Mythic+ leavers in WoW Dragonflight? Here’s a solution to all your troubles

Are you trying to have a smooth Mythic+ run to get some gear and improve your rating score but simply can’t put together a decent group of people who won’t leave at the first sign of trouble? Here’s a solution to all your problems in World of Warcraft.

You must have found yourself countless times joining a Mythic+ run only to see it fall apart after your group misses a single interrupt and the pull goes south, ending in dozens of deaths. Now, with an addon called Personal Blacklist, you can make your own list of players you want to avoid in the future.

After you add a player to your blacklist, you can also add a reason why you no longer want to play with the person in question and add a personal note. If you join a group with a person from your blacklist by any chance, the addon will immediately inform you and you can leave the group or remove them from your group.

The addon is still a work-in-progress and the team working on Personal Blacklist are looking to add blacklist backups, exports and imports, and entire guilds and realms.

Personal Blacklist is a neat addon to have in this day and age, but it is only a band-aid solution to a real problem—leavers and toxicity. Until Blizzard Entertainment actually acknowledges this as a real problem and addresses it, Personal Blacklist will have to do.