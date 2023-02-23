These 5 popular WoW classes will be in most of your Mythic+ runs

No matter if you’re just a casual enjoyer of Mythic+ dungeons or you spend most of your waking hours grinding rating and Valor in World of Warcraft, here are the five classes you’ll most likely see in all of your Mythic+ runs.

According to Mythic+ stats page Raider.IO, the most played class in WoW right now is Druid with most players choosing to play Restoration Druid as they make up for 5.2 percent of the total population. Although still more popular than Affliction Warlocks and Survival Hunters, Feral Druids are the least favorite Druid spec with only 1.9 percent playing them in Mythic+ dungeons.

Image via Raider.IO

Just one percent behind Druids, at 11.8 percent, are Warriors. Although Fury Warrior is a fairly popular DPS right now due to high damage output, the most played Warrior spec is actually Protection Warrior with over five percent of the overall population playing them.

Next on the list are Hunters. While almost no one plays Survival Hunter in Mythic+ dungeons, the remaining two Hunter specs—Marksmanship and Beast Mastery—are equally represented as both specs hover at around four percent.

The last two spots are reserved for the newest WoW classes—Demon Hunters and Dracthyr Evokers. As you might have imagined, Havoc Demon Hunters are almost as twice as popular as Vengeance Demon Hunters thanks to their damage output, sustain, mobility, and utility. On the other hand, the two Evoker specs are almost equal in terms of Mythic+ presence which is, by no means, surprising as both specs excel in their respective roles.