How to watch OTK’s WoW Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament

OTK’s World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament is an epic contest that has the world’s best players dueling to death for fame, glory, and a prize pool of $100,000 prize pool. But you’re most likely wondering where you can watch it.

The tournament consists of three separate stages—leveling, qualifiers, and the finals. To reach the very finals, you need to level up your character from level one, survive the qualifiers, and then take down the PvP icons like Ziqo, Pshero, and Xaryu. The event runs from Oct. 6 to 31.

So far, you can follow the journeys of your favorite Twitch streamers on their respective channels, but here’s how you can watch the entire OTK’s Mak’Gora WoW Harcore tournament.

How can you watch OTK’s WoW Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament?

Starting on Oct. 30, you can watch OTK’s Mak’Gora tournament qualifiers and finals on these Twitch channels:

Other streamers are also allowed to co-stream both the qualifiers and the finals of OTK’s WoW Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament, but they need to follow Blizzard and Twitch’s terms of service and other similar regulations.

When do the qualifiers and finals of OTK’s WoW Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament streams start?

This tournament is Horde only. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

OTK’s qualifiers and finals WoW Hardcore Mak’Gora stream will start at 9am PST / 11am CT / 6pm CEST on Oct. 30 and 31.

Who is participating in OTK’s WoW Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament?

The full list of participants in the OTK’s WoW Harcore Mak’Gora tournament can be found here. As you can see, all classes are represented, but the most picked class is, without a doubt, Rogue. On the other hand, the contestants are not big fans of Warriors.

The reason why you don’t see any Paladins here is because the tournament is limited to Horde only. In WoW Classic Hardcore, Paladins can’t be part of the Horde, and that’s why they are not a part of this tournament.

