How to unlock Riding in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

With the latest WoW Dragonflight patch, Patch 10.1.5, the Riding skill has become a far more streamlined process that’s easier to unlock and level up.

Players no longer have to manually visit Riding trainers in capital cities and spend gold to improve their Riding skill and mount speed. Now, as you level up your character, your mounts will passively get faster, meaning you don’t have to go out of your way to improve your Riding skill anymore.

By the time you’re just about halfway through the WoW leveling experience, you’ll already have maxed-out Riding, with the ability to fly at full speed also included. Gone are the days of having to spend upwards of 5,000 gold to improve the speed at which you ride your mounts.

If you’re leveling an alt, you’ll be able to passively unlock new tiers of the Riding skill as you level up. Plus, all of your mounts in your collection will be waiting for you upon learning how to ride, so when you hit level 10, you can ride the same mounts that your max-level characters do.

All levels required for Riding skills in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

The Pandaren Pagoda in Stormwind could receive even fewer visitors moving forward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At level 10, you’ll unlock Apprentice Riding and get access to mounts. From there, your Riding abilities will passively get better every 10 levels, with level 40 being the level that you max out your Riding skill at. The only time you’ll earn a new way to ride after level 40 will be when your character reaches the Dragon Isles at level 60 and you unlock the quest to complete Dragonriding.

Level 10 – Apprentice Riding (60 percent ground mount speed)

Level 20 – Journeyman Riding (100 percent ground mount speed)

Level 30 – Expert Riding (150 percent flying mount speed)

Level 40 – Master Riding (310 percent flying mount speed)

Upon unlocking the ability to fly at level 30, you’ll also be given a quest to earn a new flying mount depending on your faction. Whether you’re a new player in need of a flying mount or a seasoned veteran looking to add another to their collection, you can complete the quest “Time to Fly” for a new faction-based mount.

Related: How to get the Harbor Gryphon and Scarlet Pterrodax, WoW Dragonflight’s 2 new faction mounts

Moving forward, riding trainers will still be in the game, but they will serve no purpose, similar to the way class trainers have gone into a state of dormancy ever since the process of paying for your talents was removed from the game with the launch of Mists of Pandaria in 2012. You’ll still be able to buy mounts from faction vendors in capital cities as well.

About the author