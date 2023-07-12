How to start and complete Time to Fly in WoW Dragonflight

Flying has become a much more streamlined skill with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, which went live on July 11. The new patch has changed flying so that the skill is learned automatically at level 30 instead of by way of a riding trainer in a capital city.

To celebrate the update to flying, two new mounts have been added to the game: the Harbor Gryphon and the Scarlet Pterrodax. These mounts are specific to your faction and can be added to your collection after completing a specific quest called “Time to Fly.” This quest could be tricky to complete, though, as it can only be started under specific circumstances.

Here’s how to get to Boralus or Dazar’alor, complete Time to Fly, and earn your new Harbor Gryphon or Scarlet Pterrodax.

How to get to Boralus and Dazar’alor in WoW

Boralus is one of the most populous Alliance cities in WoW. Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Time to Fly will only appear once you zone into Boralus or Dazar’alor, meaning your character has to physically be in one of those cities for you to receive the prompt that starts the quest.

Related: What is the best race for Warlocks in WoW Dragonflight?

Boralus and Dazar’alor were the two capital cities introduced to the game with the Battle for Azeroth expansion in 2018. The most straightforward and direct way of getting to those cities is by traveling through a portal located in either Stormwind or Orgrimmar. You’ll have to manually travel to your faction’s capital city and then use a portal in the city’s portal room to get to your destination. And once you’re there, a quest prompt for Time to Fly will appear on your screen.

Once you get the quest, follow the traditional yellow arrow that’s used for all quest markers in WoW and speak to the relevant NPC (Leila Stafford for the Alliance, Beast Master Kalatak for the Horde) to wrap up and earn your mount.

About the author