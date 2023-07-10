How to get the Harbor Gryphon and Scarlet Pterrodax, WoW Dragonflight’s 2 new faction mounts

The latest WoW Dragonflight update, Patch 10.1.5, is introducing two new mounts to the game that are available to all players: the Harbor Gryphon and Scarlet Pterrodax. Although these mounts are nothing too special in terms of their models or visuals, mount collectors who are looking to add another notch in their deep collections will want to pick up these easy-to-get mounts as soon as the patch launches.

In Patch 10.1.5, riding skills are becoming easier to learn. You no longer have to visit riding trainers in capital cities to increase your proficiency on a mount, and instead, you’ll get more skill in riding every 10 levels between levels 10 and 40. This means that by level 40, you’ll have the Master Riding ability learned, and will be able to use flying mounts at 310 percent speed.

Here’s how to quickly earn either the Harbor Gryphon or Scarlet Pterrodax in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5.

How to unlock Expert Flying and get 2 new mounts in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

At level 30, players will passively learn the Expert Riding skill, granting them access to flying mounts. Immediately upon reaching level 30, a quest will appear in your quest log called “Time to Fly,” and this quest will reward you with either the Harbor Gryphon or the Scarlet Pterrodax, depending on your faction.

Alliance players will want to track down Leila Stafford in Boralus to get their Harbor Gryphon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get access to the mount, you must visit your faction’s capital city from the Battle for Azeroth expansion. Alliance players will want to head to Boralus and speak with Leila Stafford at coordinates [70, 13], while Horde players will need to get to Dazar’alor and find Beast Master Kalatak at coordinates [46, 36].

Related: What is the item level cap in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5?

If you already have a character that’s well beyond level 30, the quest will automatically appear for you upon entering one of these cities. Since the mounts are faction-locked, you can only have one in your collection at a time, and the mount will automatically switch to the other faction’s version when you log into that character.

About the author