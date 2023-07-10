What is the item level cap in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5?

With each new World of Warcraft patch comes new gear, and for many players, the gearing process is a steady climb that takes a full season. In Dragonflight season two, gear was pretty easy to come by, and many players maxed out their builds within the first few weeks of Patch 10.1. But at the halfway point of the patch, new gear is being introduced to the mix, which has led many players to believe that the maximum item level is also being increased.

Unfortunately, it’s not.

In WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, the maximum item level is staying right where it is at 450. You’ll still only be able to cap your gear out at that item level by farming back-end raid bosses in Mythic-level Aberrus, and you won’t be able to go any higher. The only items that serve as an exception to this rule are the Voice of the Silent Star, the Neltharion’s Call trinkets, as well as Nazsuro, the Unbound Legacy, which is an Evoker-only legendary item. All of those extremely rare and hard-to-come-by items cap out at item level 457.

How to upgrade Mythic gear in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

An interior view of the Roasted Ram in Valdrakken. Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

While the maximum item level won’t be increasing in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 on July 11, you will have the option to get some items up to an even higher item level thanks to the introduction of a new item upgrade tier: Myth. Similar to upgrade tiers like Champion and Hero, Myth is a high-tier track for items earned by players doing the most difficult endgame content. Gear sources like Mythic Aberrus and Mythic+ dungeons at levels 16 to 20 will drop items on the Myth upgrade track.

Gear with the “Myth” classification can be upgraded to a maximum item level of 447, so while it’s not the absolute max, it’s still really close to it.

According to WoW stats site WoWProgress, the players with some of the highest item levels in the world are currently sitting around item level 447 to 449. We expect the aggregate number of players near the top of the leaderboard to increase slightly once “Myth” items are introduced to the game and filling in gaps becomes easier.

By the time the patch nears the end of its lifecycle, we expect the game’s best players to hit (or at least come within decimal points of) the 450 mark.

