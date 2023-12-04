How to join and leave the Looking For Group (LFG) channel in WoW

Here's how to find (or ignore) people looking to group up in WoW.

Sometimes finding a group to play World of Warcraft with can be difficult, but the game has its own resources to make sure you find your perfect partymates.

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of players looking to grind content together in the new WoW Classic season, the Season of Discovery, with almost every zone being populated with questers and gear-seekers alike. If you’re someone who’s looking to bang out a quick objective or complete a quest chain with a group, one of the best ways to do so is to head over to the chat box and start recruiting.

The Looking For Group channel is a solid resource that’s often filled with players who are both actively looking for other players to join their ranks. Here’s how to join that channel and leave it at will.

How to join the LFG channel in WoW and WoW Classic

To join the Looking For Group channel, the process is very simple and should be approached the same way you’d join any other channel in the game. Simply type “/join lookingforgroup” in your chat box, and you’ll immediately gain access to the channel. This can be said for other global chat channels like General chat, Trade chat, and others.

How to leave the Looking for Group (LFG) channel in WoW, WoW Classic

Looking For Group can be one of the spammiest, most annoying channels you can have open at any given time. Unless you’re actively looking for a group and are dying to get into a pick-up group (PUG) of some kind, I highly recommend either moving the LFG channel to a new window or leaving it altogether. You can move the channel to a new window by right-clicking on its bracketed name in your chat window and by selecting the “Move to new window” option. This can be said for any chat window, including whisper windows or direct Battle.net messages.

To leave the channel, simply type in /leave lookingforgroup into your chat box to stop seeing messages from it.