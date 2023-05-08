How to get Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest in WoW Dragonflight

Here's how to get the necessary item to upgrade all of your Adventurer and Veteran gear.

Shadowflame Crests are a pivotal resource you’re going to encounter during your time playing WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1. There are four tiers of Shadowflame Crests available in this patch, with each one being used to upgrade progressively better gear.

Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crests are the weakest of the four Shadowflame Crests available in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1, although they’re still necessary for players looking to upgrade any catch-up gear at the start of Dragonflight season two. Since Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crests are the weakest Crests, they’re also going to be the most common you encounter, especially if you’re the type of player who enjoys open-world content.

Here’s where you can find the fragments needed to create a Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest.

Where to find Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crests can be found most commonly in the open world; completing world quests and defeating rare enemies in the game’s new zone, Zaralek Cavern, will yield Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments, which can later be turned into a Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest.

You can also earn Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments by defeating raid bosses from Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible on Raid Finder difficulty, while also completing Mythic+ dungeons in season two on keystone levels two through five.

It takes 15 fragments to create one crest, and that’s the rule across all four of the game’s Shadowflame Crests. Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crests are going to be the easiest to create since the fragments needed to put one together can frequently be found by participating in activities in Zaralek Cavern. During our time playing WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1, we earned well over 100 Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments in just a few hours of farming rares, completing world quests, and passively playing through the patch’s campaign.

Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crests are needed to upgrade gear marked as “Adventurer” and “Veteran” items. Those pieces of gear can be upgraded all the way up to item level 411, which is the equivalent of Heroic-level Vault of the Incarnates gear from season one.

Once you start to upgrade your gear past item level 411, you’ll need to transition over to using Drake’s Shadowflame Crests.