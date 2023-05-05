How to get the Cobalt Shalewing in WoW Dragonflight

The Cobalt Shalewing is a new mount added to WoW Dragonflight with the launch of the game’s newest zone, Zaralek Cavern. The mount, which has leathery wings like a bat’s but are inlined with shale spikes and rock-like formations, is easily one of the coolest-looking mounts added to the game with Patch 10.1 on May 2.

The Cobalt Shalewing shares a model with other new mounts added in Patch 10.1, including the Morsel Sniffer and Shadowflame Shalewing. But this one sports a bright blue color scheme, making it stand out from the several other mounts that it shares a body structure with.

Unfortunately, the drop rate on this mount is quite low, and you’re going to have to do some grinding if you want to add it to your collection. Here’s how to track down the rare elite spawn from which the Cobalt Shalewing drops, as well as how you can make the mount your own.

Where is Karokta’s spawn location?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cobalt Shalewing drops off of a rare elite spawn in Zaralek Cavern named Karokta. The mob can be tracked down at coordinates [42, 66] in the zone, on the road between Glimmerogg and the Zaqali Caldera.

When Karokta spawns, a zone-wide message will be sent across the Zaralek Cavern chat that reads “A flash of teeth and wings darts across the cavern ceiling.” When this message pops up, you have a few moments to get to Karokta’s spawn location before the mob spawns. It would behoove you to get there quickly since many players and mount-hunters will often gather to take her down as fast as possible.

What is the Cobalt Shalewing’s drop rate?

The drop rate for the Cobalt Shalewing is unconfirmed, although it’s likely that the mount has anywhere between a one and two percent chance of dropping off of Karokta, if previous rare spawn-related mounts are any indicator.

The Cobalt Shalewing should remind WoW players of some other mounts added to the game in previous patches, including the Garnet Razorwing from Korthia (Patch 9.1) and the Silent Glider in Nazjatar (Patch 8.2). Typically, mounts attached to rare spawns in zones introduced in the middle of an expansion are harder to farm as players will often spend less time in those zones after the game moves on to its next patch.

To make matters even more difficult, you’ll only have one chance to loot Karokta each day. While you can kill the mob as many times as you like, the Cobalt Shalewing only has one chance to appear in her loot table during each daily reset.