How to get the Celestial Steed in WoW Dragonflight

Mounts are more than a way of transportation in World of Warcraft. While some might have a favorite mount they use for years, others may enjoy cycling through different mounts every day.

A deep mount collection doesn’t get handed over to WoW players, though. You’ll need to go out on the map, solve puzzles, and do quests to acquire some of the rarer ones. There have also been mounts sold for real-life money on Battle.net, like the Celestial Steed, and some that will become available for free as a part of the Trading Post system.

In WoW Dragonflight, players will have the option to add another, the Celestial Steed, to their collection for free. Here’s how you can do that.

How do you get Celestial Steed in WoW Dragonflight for free?

Click on the Discovered Quest “Tour the Trading Post.

Head to Stormwind or Orgrimmar.

Navigate to the Trading Post as it will be marked on your map.

Look around for a rather large chest and interact with it to claim Trader’s Tender.

After acquiring the currency, Trader’s Tender, open the Trading Post and search for Celestial Steed mount. It will have a price tag of 900 Trader’s Tender. Upon completing the transaction, Celestial Steed will be added to your collection.

Considering this ground mount used to be on sale for $25 on Battle.net Shop, it’ll be prioritized by most WoW collectors. Once you claim the mount, you can also work toward unlocking others items that are for sale in the Trading Post.