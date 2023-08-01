How to get Ethereal Transmogrifier in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft is by now quite an old game with a wide variety of collectibles you can hunt down—toys, mounts, pets, achievements, titles, and many more. While cosmetics and achievements are rather straightforward, the true versatility of WoW as a game comes from toys. Toys can come in the form of rainbows, full-body transformations, and utility like Ethereal Transmogrifier.

Etherial Transmogfrier is a unique WoW toy that allows you to change your appearance, or rather transmog. For your character and pet customizations, you’ll still need to pay a visit to your local barber. Although functioning like other transmog NPCs in capital cities, Etherial Transmogrifier is special because you can use it wherever you’d like.

If you don’t have Grand Expedition Yak and you want to change your appearance mid-raiding or while you’re questing, here’s how you can get Ethereal Transmogrifier.

How does Ethereal Transmogrifier work?

Ethereal Transmogrifier is a toy that, upon use, summons an ethereal creature capable of changing your gear’s appearance into any other collected cosmetic.

This toy will stay active in a summoned location for 10 minutes and, luckily for you, only has a 10-minute long cooldown, meaning you can summon another Void creature after your original Ethereal Transmogrifier expires.

How to get Ethereal Transmogrifier

Ethereal Transmogrifier can be purchased at the Trading Post. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ethereal Transmogrifier is available at the Trading Post in August 2023 for 500 Trader’s Tender, a special currency used to purchase goodies from the Trading Post vendors located in both Orgrimmar and Stormwind.

To purchase it, select the toy, and click the Purchase button. It will then automatically move to your Collections and Toy tab. You can leave it there or you can drag and drop the toy on your action bar for easier access. Normally, I have special toys like Atomic Recalibratior and Hearthstone toys on the action bars just to have them at hand.

If you missed out on Ethereal Trasmogrifier during August 2023, it’s quite possible it will make a return to the Trading Post in the future, but there’s no way of saying when exactly that will happen.

