How to get catch-up gear in WoW Dragonflight pre-patch

World of Warcraft Dragonflight officially releases on Nov. 28, 2022, but the expansion’s pre-event patch is already well underway. As of Nov. 16, players are able to create the new race and class combination, the Dracthyr Evoker. Players either making new characters or utilizing the level-up boast that comes with upgraded editions of Dragonflight may find themselves stuck with sub-optimal gear prior to the release of WoW’s latest expansion.

Thankfully, for players looking to get upgraded equipment before venturing into the Dragon Isles, Dragonflight’s pre-patch event has a way that you can catch up before the expansion drops. Through a series of world invasions, you can quickly catch up to the rest of the pack without having to invest time into dungeons or raids.

This is everything you need to know about gearing up before Dragonflight.

How to gear up for WoW Dragonflight

In the pre-patch event, Primalist mobs will invade locations across Azeroth every 30-minutes or so. The invasion points include Un’Goro Crater, the Badlands, Northern Barrens, and Tirisfal Glades.

After a designated amount of time, an Elemental Lord will spawn at these regions and will trigger a mini-event that gives all nearby mobs Primeval Essence, a form of currency. Players must then defeat 100 mobs in the area before being able to take on the Elemental Lord themselves, whether it be a Storm, Water, Earth, or Fire Lord.

Mobs have the chance to drop item level 252 gear, giving undergeared players a massive leg-up before the Dragonflight hits. After completing the mini-event, players will also receive the Unstable Elemental Confluence Heirloom Trinket, which deals elemental damage to enemies when used and grants primary stat upgrades. To obtain the trinket, players will have to complete the pre-patch event at all four locations.

While this gear may not carry you until the end of Dragonflight or be good enough to immediately hop into Heroic Raids with, it will certainly do the job if you are starting a fresh character at max level.